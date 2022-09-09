Chris Rock spoke again about the incident he had with Will Smithand the slap he received in the Oscar awards. Chris Rock referring to Will Smith: “That asshole hit me for a stupid joke” | Font: oscars 2022



The last Oscar awards left one of the most remembered events in the history of the ceremony, when Will Smith decided to go on stage to slap Chris Rock, after the comic actor decided to make jokes about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

After this factWill Smith came out to apologize, while Chris Rock had some comments about what happened. However, recently Chris Rock He referred to this fact that marked his friendship with the “Men in Black” actor, and was recorded for posterity.





Chris Rock called Will Smith an idiot

Chris Rock, who is on a tour of England for stand-up shows, decided to refer to Will Smith, in front of a large number of people who came to hear him. The actor called him an idiot Smithbecause he considers that his joke was no big deal: “That asshole hit me for a stupid prank. It was one of the nicest jokes I ever made.”

Dave Chappellewho accompanies Chris Rock in these stand-up shows, also spoke about the fact that marked the relationship between Will Smith and his partner, considering that he brought down his image after the slap: “Will disguised himself as someone perfect for 30 years and suddenly ripped off his mask and showed us that he’s just as disgusting as the rest of us. And beyond the consequences of what he did, I just hope he doesn’t put on that mask again and let the true face of him breathe.”

Chris Rock: “Fuck your video”

Will Smith decided to upload a video to his YouTube channel on July 29, 2022, with the aim of apologizing to Chris Rock: “I blocked myself at that moment. Everything was confusing. I have tried to contact Chris and the message is that he is not ready to talk. When I am, he will look for me (…) Chris, I apologize to you. My conduct was unacceptable and I’m here for you whenever you want to talk.” However, according to Deadline, Chris Rock would have rejected these apologies at his show on September 3, telling the public: “Fuck your hostage video.”