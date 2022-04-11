That beauty! J Balvin shared a new photo with his son and the networks exploded

COLOMBIA – After being absent from social networks for a few weeks, J Balvin came back with everything. Initially, she released two songs together with Ed Sheeran. Shortly after, she announced that she would be present at the recent ceremony for the Awards grammysdespite his controversy with Resident for these same Latin music awards.

And it is that the Colombian seems to have turned the page, leaving all those conflicts behind. As always, he has been very peaceful, without wanting to continue in controversies. As an example of this, the native of Medellín has been focused on his work projects and also on his family. Something that has been evidenced in his recent publication in Instagram.

J Balvin posed once again with his little son

A few minutes ago, J Balvin He reappeared on his account on the little camera network to share a moving photograph with his fans. In it you can see the paisa with his little son, Río, while they enjoy a nap. The two look very similar, although they can only be seen in profile, for safety reasons for the child.

“Sleep at your side. My son and the best partner, Río”, wrote the renowned singer of “In Da Getto” to accompany that emotional publication. The fans were quick to speak out. “Finally you let him see a little more”, “Literally a dream come true”, “What a photo so full of love”, “The most delicious arruche” and “Family time” were some of the comments that they left him.

And it is that J Balvin He has been characterized as being very tight-lipped when it comes to his baby. To date he has not shown his face to the public and, according to what he has said in interviews, he has no plans to do so either. Both the country and Valentine Ferrer they have agreed that it will be the child who decides if he wants to be exposed or not.