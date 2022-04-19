That beauty! The most fascinating pictures of Elden Ring in a relaxed video from which to extract a lot of wallpapers

FromSoftware is a unique studio when it comes to creating landscapes that are burned into our retina and with Elden Ring they have shown it again, but in a brutal way. Yes, it is undeniable that there are certain patterns that are repeated throughout the Middle Lands, but it is somewhat understandable knowing the magnitude of this video game.

My screenshots number in the thousands, although a good percentage of them are intended for the guides with which we are trying to make the journey through this spiritual successor of the Dark Souls saga more bearable. And if you are looking for something more relaxed without being surprised by an enemy, we leave you with this video of Defend the House to contemplate the beauty of Elden Ring without any danger.

It is not the first time that this channel dedicated to busting myths in video games opts for this type of calmer video, but without a doubt this work of Hidetaka Miyazaki It is one of the most outstanding due to how fascinating its landscapes are, due to the greatness that its constructions exude or due to the reminiscences of large-caliber creatures that are reflected… Impossible not to be surprised.

Bosses or important characters do not appear, although advanced locations do appear that are not exempt from timid spoilers, like what happens after the tough confrontation against Radahn. Be that as it may, it is a video that wins full screen and from which you can extract screenshots to use as wallpaper. Hopefully FromSoftware announces its first expansion soon to continue delighting us with its universe and dream of everything that can happen…