that Chanel by Rihanna to copy

Rihanna, a supermarket and a Chanel jacket. It is not a photograph of the Fall Winter 2014/2015 fashion show of the French maison (led by Lagerfeld at the time) and set in a reconstructed supermarket inside the Grand Palais in Paris, but a photograph taken in the middle of the night in New York.

Loading... Advertisements

The singer and entrepreneur of Fenty (Beauty, Skin and now also Parfum) was in fact caught on the shelves of the Whole Foods grocery chain in the Tribeca neighborhood while shopping at night. The protagonist of the look chosen by Rihanna for the occasion was a classic black Chanel jacket belonging to the pre-fall 2021 collection that showed a Savage x Fenty black lace bra, combined with a pair of Gucci ripped jeans, Adidas sneakers on the feet and a green Yankees cap made by New Era for the MoMA in New York.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A comfy and casual outfit embellished with a cascade of accessories and jewels: in addition to a vintage belt with the number 5 and a Camellia brooch (both signed by Chanel), Rihanna combined the timeless Bas Relief collier by Vivienne to the Chanel autumn jacket. Westwood. Cult piece of the English brand is a classic Eighties composed of three strings of pearls and in this case accompanied by another chocker always signed by Westwood and composed of Swarovski pearls and a 3D Orb pendant in the center. A look to be inspired by and to copy this Fall Winter 2021/2022 for informal outfits that do not neglect the precious detail.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io