that crazy red thread that goes from New York to Brussels

Gesture of madness or lucid senseless cruelty? In the past few weeks, five people have been pushed onto subway tracks in Europe and the United States. The phenomenon, worrying and which seems to be more and more widespread, sees assailants operate almost always with the same dynamic: they station themselves in a station, choose their victims and wait for the moment when the train arrives to push them onto the tracks.

Three episodes occurred in the United States this month: two in one week in New York City alone and one in San Diego. On Sunday, a 62-year-old man sustained minor injuries after being pushed onto subway tracks at New York’s Fulton Street station. The incident occurred a week after the death of Michelle Alyssa Go, a woman of Asian descent who was pushed under a train at the Times Square stop on January 15. In early January, however, a man died in San Diego after being pushed into an oncoming train for no reason, as in the rest of the cases.

In Europe, however, the latest episodes took place in Paris and Brussels. In the French capital on the night between January 3 and 4, a 25-year-old was arrested for attempted murder at the Gare de l’Est station after pushing a stranger onto the tracks, luckily no metro was passing at that moment and the victim managed to escape. . In Brussels, however, a man pushed a woman who was waiting for the metro train, making her fall on the tracks just as she reached the vehicle. Everything took place in a few moments, but the promptness of the driver, who braked immediately, made it possible to avoid the tragedy.

A study by three French psychiatrists examined this phenomenon and sought to identify the profile of these attackers, based on eight hospitalized cases in Villejuif, near Paris. These patients, all male, had pushed a total of thirteen travelers, three of whom were killed and two seriously injured. Interviewed by 20Minutes, Magali Bodon-Bruzel psychiatrist and co-author of the study explained that the people she examined were people with severe mental illness. “They have lost all sense of reality, they obey rumors, they are afraid of delusional persecution and they react by individualizing the victim, interpreting a look,” she says.

In the cases she has studied, the psychiatrist is categorical: “It is not a free act, it is about sick people who do not want to harm, there is a hallucinatory and delusional context”. There is also a “toxic context” related to drug use “but this is not the first causal element,” says Bodon-Bruzel. There is not even a particular connection with the subway. “None of them raved about the subway, they found themselves there by chance because it is a means of daily transport, except one of them who was homeless,” explains the psychiatrist.