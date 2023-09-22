“That dark, that lonely, that painful”: Like Heath Ledger’s Joker, a Marvel star fell into depression after self-isolating for a $1.3B movie

Pretending on screen may seem easy, but for actors who go to great lengths to play their roles, it can be very painful. Take Heath Ledger, for example. Everyone knows what happened to him during and after playing the role of the iconic Clown Prince of Crime.

There are many Hollywood stars who embrace their roles so much that even when the cameras are not rolling, they feel like they are living someone else’s life. like a laser, black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan, who played the villain Erik Killmonger, also fell into depression.

Michael B. Jordan reveals struggle after acting black Panther

Michael B. Jordan shared bill simmons podcast His journey while playing the iconic role black Panther villain. Even though it was the character’s debut on screen, Erik Killmonger stood out and left a strong impression on audiences. The actor felt unhappy playing such an intense role. He admitted:

,It was one of those things I had no idea what was going on. I had never been in a character for so long and I think, it was that dark, that lonely, that painful. So coming out of it, I thought, ‘Oh yes, business as usual.’ ‘I can just go back home, I’ll get my hair cut and everything will be back to normal.’,

Of course, this was not the reality. Although many fans connected with the antagonist, and even supported Killmonger’s cause, Jordan admitted that it was not entirely a pleasant experience. he adds:

,I found myself kind of in a routine of being isolated and going out of my way to make sure I was alone and didn’t say anything more than usual. Once I finished the movie, I took some time to talk about how I was feeling and why I was feeling so sad and a little depressed.,

Jordan sought therapy to help him sort out his feelings and find his way back to himself. Luckily, it worked for the 36-year-old star, but not for the late, great actor Heath Ledger.

Heath Ledger suffered from insomnia after playing Joker

The actor once admitted that his role… dark Knight the film was “physically and mentally exhausting, which developed into a sleep disorder. Heath Ledger told the new York Times in 2007:

,I probably slept an average of two hours a night. I couldn’t stop thinking. My body was tired, and my mind was still going,

Ledger won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar posthumously because he died of a drug overdose. Rumors claimed that his preparation for the role contributed to his untimely death, but Ledger’s family members disputed this.

Despite this, it is not difficult to see the benefits of keeping yourself in strict isolation and even keeping a diary full of disturbing material to help you imagine what is inside the mind of a psychopath. Even after this, how deeply the role made an impact on the star.

Heath Ledger and Michael B. Jordan proved that acting is a hard job and definitely not for everyone.

