That dinosaur is a work of art

THEthe fact is that they never went extinct from our memory we have never quite left them. It will be for their gigantic dimensions that know how to make us feel small and frightened or for the aura of mystery and charm that always sows those who disappear behind us. But it is one thing to meet them in a Steven Spielberg novel or film, in a natural history museum, in a cartoon, it is quite another to see them go to auction as a painting, a watch, a jewel, a piece of furniture.

Yet in the fate of the dinosaurs there is also this. December 14th in Milan, at the Cambi auction house, it will be Henry’s turn, an example of Hypacrosaurus (or if you prefer “an ornithopod dinosaur belonging to the hadrosaurid family”), four meters of bone material collected during excavations in Glacier County in Montana, in the United States: starting point, estimate of 250,000, 280,000 euros.

For Italy it is not even the first case: Henry was preceded on February 25th by a rare specimen of Othnielosaurus sold for 300 thousand euros. And 300 thousand euros may seem like a lot of money, but they become small change when compared with $ 31.8 million (four times starting estimate) spent at Christie’s auction for Stan, a Tyrannosaurus Rex with a practically perfect skeleton, 12 meters high and 4 long including the tail, or the 1.3 million euros used to buy the skeleton of another 10-meter long dinosaur at a Sotheby’s auction in 2010.

Photo Christophe Archambault / Getty

At the end of October this year The skull of a Triceratops was sold lived in the late Cretaceous period, that is 68-65 million years ago, still at Christie’s, for 500 thousand pounds (around 587 thousand euros),

But how is it that an archaeological discovery can end up at auction? What path does it follow? “The rules are the same as in the art market – explains Iacopo Briano, professional expert in paleontology and natural history who has been managing the Naturalia department of the Genoese auction house Cambi since 2019, together with his partner Alessandro Ferreda. – great attention to the pedigree of the find, study of its origin and necessary due diligence on the legal authorization aspects. In Italy, Zoic srl of Trieste is active, a world leader in paleontological restoration and preparation. “The fact is that in Italy, as explained by Stefano Dominici, professor of Paleontology at the University of Florence and curator of the Museum of Geology and Paleontology of the university, the remains of the dinosaurs found here could never end up at auction, as the law does not allow it (what is found underground must remain in public collections), but “in other countries it is not so, in the States United the recovered fossil record is owned by those who own that land, vertebrate fossils cannot be exported to China. “So the primary source for the large auction samples is the US market, where legislation allows land owners ( Montana, Wyoming, Dakota, etc) to freely dispose of the rare dinosaur remains found there. “The obstacles are also logistical – Briano continues -, a dinosaur is a” or ggetto “that to be exposed to the public (as for an auction) needs dedicated transport and a team of specialists who take care of its assembly and disassembly”.

But who today buys a dinosaur that is certainly not a living room object? The clientele is varied and transversal and if museums and foundations are often in the front row, wealthy private collectors come out, especially from Japan, mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan and even under fifties who operate in the high tech sector or in finance. scattered over various continents. There is a world of luxury that comes close to dinosaurs and more generally there is a public that desires them: “The dinosaur speaks to our subconscious – says Briano – on different levels: prehistoric and archetypal, they are the symbol of our own transience, the reflection on the future of our species but also a wonderful object, which generates a restlessness, a kind of dragon “.

Photo Aurelien Meunier / Getty

To go back to the first finds that ended up at auction, we need to put the clocks back to the 1990s, the United States, especially the West Coast and then move on to the early 2000s in Europe and then witness a progressive expansion: “I am not opposed to giving a price to a fossil – Dominici intervenes – the price defines the value of that find and is also useful to insure it in the event of exhibitions and transport, but to put it up for sale it must not be a unique piece or too rare, otherwise I think its place and inside a museum, available to the community “. A philosophy that the Genoese auction house Cambi follows by adopting a code of self-conduct that “excludes the possibility of selling material of exceptional scientific value as well as of unknown species”. And if a T-Rex is not within everyone’s reach, dreaming of raising your hand and being told that no one offers more, is a desire that can belong to everyone, and for free.