That Dirty Black Bag, the photos of the first Italian series on AMC +

Produced by Palomar (Mediawan INTL group) and BRON Studios, the tv series That Dirty Black Bag it will be the first Italian series to be distributed on the US broadcaster AMC +, which acquired the distribution rights and scheduled its world premiere between March-April 2022.

The series, starring Dominic Cooper (Preacher, Mamma Mia!), Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent), Niv Sultan (Tehran), Guido Caprino (The miracle, 1994), Christian Cooke (The two truths), Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves) And Aidan Gillen (Game of thrones) and consisting of 8 episodes, was shot between Italy, Spain and Morocco.

“With its powerful script and incredible cast, it is a great pleasure for AMC + to team up with Palomar and BRON in this groundbreaking reinvention of the Spaghetti Western genre. – he said Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC +. – We are also thrilled to bring to AMC + subscribers another exciting adventure set in the dear, old West, between love and thirst for revenge, in the wake of the huge popularity of some of our original series such as The Son and Hell on Wheels “.

That Dirty Black Bag is a project that comes from a great ambition: to create something innovative and unexpected starting from the tradition of Western spaghetti. And from the desire to pay homage to it, capturing its irony but at the same time revolutionizing its narrative styles in a modern and captivating way, making it suitable even for younger audiences.

A universe in which there are no heroes, no one is invincible and any predator can become prey. And in which we will also see moving Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers), Rose Williams (The Race – Deadly race), Anna Chancellor (The Split, Pennyworth), Zoe Boyle (Downton Abbey), Eugene Brave Rock (Wonder Woman 1984) And Ivan Shaw (Nocturne, Insecure).

Everything comes from the imagination of the young Italian director Mario Aragoni (Nuraghes S’arena), who wrote it together with the screenwriters Silvia Ebreul, Marcello Izzo And Fabio Paladini from The hunter working with the production for about two years. With him Brian O’Malley (The Lodgers) directing e PJ Dillon (Game of thrones) to the direction of photography.

Synopsis:

Epic and romanticism intertwine in the tale of the dark side of the Far West. The story revolves around the pivotal eight days of the clash between Arthur McCoy, played by Dominic Cooper, a sheriff with a difficult past, and Red Bill, who is portrayed by Douglas Booth, a lonely booth hunter known for beheading his victims by sticking their heads. in a “dirty black bag” because, as he likes to say: “Heads weigh less than bodies”.