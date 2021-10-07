News

“That Extreme Movie Will Destroy Your Career”: Eva Green and a lucky rebellion

“I’m the most reserved and antisocial character that exists. I don’t like parties and red carpets, as soon as I’m off the set I go back to my house, in front of the fireplace, with a glass of red wine, a blanket and some good wine. “. Word of Eva Green, one of the most admired actresses, who has also become known for her desire for independence from a partner and for how much she cares about her own privacy.

For this reason, several times during various interviews, she was asked why she often accepted extreme parts, made up of explicit scenes or interpretations of sensual but also particular, supernatural or disturbed women: “I really don’t know – the answer – maybe I should do a little therapy and understand why “. The film that launched her acting career (until then she was a young model) was Bertolucci’s The Dreamers. Everyone, from parents to friends to her agent, advised Green against accepting the role.

Which featured full nudes and an explicit sex scene. “They were afraid I would end up like Maria Schneider after Last Tango in Paris,” Green admitted. But accepting that role made her career take off, which has never made a name for itself. She was among the very few Bond Girls of French origin, she is loved by Tim Burton and Ridley Scott, she caused scandal with the role of Ava Lord in Sin City and was also successful in the horror TV series “Penny Dreadful”. Daughter of actress Marlene Jobert, today she is a diva of the first magnitude. But very confidential.


