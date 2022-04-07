‘That fat woman who is she’; Joserra criticized Cuauhtémoc Blanco’s mother

Midtime Editorial

Jose Ramon Fernandez has had a historic career in journalism, with a good dose of controversy that has accompanied it, but from that to insult the mother of Cuauhtémoc Blanco in a live program, it is a limit that the communicator exceeded. And we don’t say it, this was revealed by David Faitelson.

In a chat with the Golden Scorpion on YouTube, Faitelson recalled when Joserra called Cuau’s mother “fat” in a broadcast of Los Protagonistas when they both worked at TV Azteca, a company where the veteran journalist promoted his ideology of Anti-Americanism.

“The fight with Cuauhtémoc came from a long time ago because he was angry with us (Azteca Deportes) for what they said in Ventaneando. We never got into personal issues, except once it occurred to José Ramón to say in The Protagonists being on the air: ‘Faitelson, who is the fat woman who goes with Cuauhtémoc?’“he counted.

“Cuauhtémoc was at the airport going through customs and José Ramón told me again live: ‘Who is that fat lady, Faitelson?’ and I had to answer: ‘she is her mother’. That made him (Cuau) angry, but in reality his annoyance came more than what they said in the show programs. “

As is known, there were many crossings of statements between Blanco Bravo, Joserra and Faitelson when they represented the opposite sides of the most important television stations in the country. It’s too much to remember the blow that Cuau gave David in Veracruzas part of the animosity.

Faitelson confessed as a ‘closet Americanist’

In the same talk with the famous influencer, the ESPN communicator revealed that his father was a follower of America and instilled it in him, although he affirms that currently “no longer sympathizes” with the Eagles and less after having been under the orders of José Ramón Fernández for years.

Faitelson said he no longer has a favorite team in Liga MX and that the only one with you has an affinity is Barcelonasomething that has also caused several discussions with José Ramón, who is a Real Madrid fan and usually takes “as an insult” -according to his words- every time he is told that the Merengues play badly.