That Fiat Multipla with the V6 Busso Alfa Romeo

If there is anyone who has ever thought of take an iconic V6 Busso ex Alfa Romeo 156 and install it in a quiet Fiat Multipla, raise your hand. This is a bit like what went through the head of a Polish mechanic enthusiast who customized the well-known six-seater minivan from Fiat in this way, installing a V6 Busso engine in the bonnet, which is an absolute icon of the Alfa Romeo house. . So if there was some reasoned prize on the originality applied to the automobile, probably the winner would have his name.

It was born like this a practically unique Fiat Multipla. Instead of the quiet 1.6-liter 4-cylinder, a 2.5-liter V6 Busso previously installed on board an Alfa Romeo 156 is now found inside the bonnet. Consequently, the Polish technician had to modify the transmission, the entire suspension scheme and various other components in place of the different prerogatives now in place and clearly changed dimensions. The result was a Fiat Multipla that on the outside looks identical to many others still circulating today, specifically the latest version undergoing the latest restyling, but which houses a piston jewel appreciated in every corner of the planet under the metal sheets.

The Fiat Multipla with the V6 Busso Alfa Romeo is a star of the rallies

In accordance with these prerogatives, the Fiat Multipla thus equipped has become an absolute star of the Eastern European rallies. On the other hand, it has always been known that in many European countries, even more so in those persistent in Eastern Europe, the passion for the Italian car is decidedly broad. It is therefore easy to understand the will and the passion that lies behind this particular experiment. In fact, in Poland, among other things, A sizeable community has also been created around the Fiat Multipla in agreement with a forum that collects opinions, questions and experiences of the many owners of the popular minivan of the Turin manufacturer.

The will of the user Samul2 was to put into practice a car that is absolutely usable on the road and therefore perfectly functional, thus leaving the possibility that this could only represent an exercise in style for its own sake.

At the base of the “project” there is an orange restyled Fiat Multipla in agreement with an Alfa Romeo 156 sedan from which the 2.5-liter V6 Busso was extracted and 190 horsepower. The engine compartment of the Multipla it has therefore undergone obvious changes to accommodate the new engine with larger dimensions, while the transmission is now entrusted to an automatic gearbox in accordance with a Bosch control system.

Great attention was paid to electronic management and wiring to allow the new unit to to work quietly with the rest of the car remained “intact”. In addition to the Alfa Romeo 156 engine, the Multipla also adopts the accelerator and brake pedals from the Arese sedan as well as its exhaust system. Then there are a renewed rear deck, specific alloy wheels and new seat pads. An LPG system was subsequently installed on the Fiat Multipla powered by the V6 Busso Alfa Romeo, thus concluding a work that began in 2009. Attention, because at the annual Polish event “Italian Spring” it placed third among the most beautiful cars of the competition.