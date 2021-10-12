That fine line between music and cinema

The standing ovation paid to the Venice Film Festival to “Becoming Led Zeppelin”By director Bernard MacMahon says a lot about the inability of labels to reveal the essence of a music, a group, a poem, a story, a film, in fact. Because that applauding every fine piece of the legendary British group by an audience accustomed to much more serious films and screenplays, means that there are no genre boundaries. Indeed, they never existed.

“Becoming Led Zeppelin” is not a biopic – a film that tells the life of a famous – but simply an accurate, documented, patient documentary on the life of a group that has been upsetting the so-called pop world since 1968 (let’s beware of the classifications!) With a brilliant mix of blues, rithm’n blues, metallic rock, folk, progressive, physicality and ambiguity. But alone the long hair, the mini bullfighter bodices on the naked torsos (thin, as expected at the time), the elephant legs with which tight jeans ended, the harrowing and acid solos of a guitarist who came from far away with the his contemporary British-blues roots to the Beatles could not have done much: the fact is that LEDs have managed to represent the spirit of the time. And on the other hand, another memorable standing ovation, and coincidentally always in the harsh environment of the Venetian festival was decreed twenty-three years ago to another masterpiece, this time Italian, which blends music, theater, myth (another proof that dry distinctions do not have raison d’être), that “Orfeo 9” by Tito Schipa jr which in unsuspected times (early Seventies) had hosted a fantastic Renato Zero Seller of happiness, and Loredana Bertè, Santino Rocchetti, Tullio De Piscopo, Bill Conti (author of the Rocky soundtrack, just to name one) and many others in an adventure that has no equal either in Italy or abroad. Having become a film in turn, the story of Orpheus who renounces happiness in exchange for something he already possesses but of which he has no real awareness, demonstrated the inescapable charm of a music that blends with the profound meanings of literature and theater, as well as than the myth.

Another film of today, “Respect“, Directed by Liesl Tommy, which from 30 September will be in our halls, hopefully reopened, even if with the right precautions, tells the stormy story of a legend of music without borders, that Aretha Franklin who has (un) ridden fashions and styles merging the native gospel (his father was a Protestant pastor) with blues and rock. And through a river of successes, starting with that of the title, which have made the history of world music.

The icon of his interpretation of “Think” in “The blues brothers”, where among other things other imperishable icons pierce the screen, Ray Charles, James Brown, John Lee Hooker, will remain in the history of weddings between cinema, costume, music and much more, including the status of women and the struggle for the recognition of the rights of the African American population.

And if it is not just music, how can we forget Ken Russel’s “Tommy” that brought together Roger Daltrey, frontman of the Who, Oliver Reed, one of the cult actors of the time (it was 1975), Ann Margret, a Jack Nicholson five years before the devilish grin of “The Shining”, and yet Eric Clapton as a preacher, Tina Turner (another incredible, indelible voice) as the Acid Queen, Elton John as the absolute pinball champion. No wonder, for those times, that the director himself, in the same year, dedicated himself to a tutelary deity of “classical” music, Liszt, with the legendary Ringo Starr in the role of a highly improbable Pope. ‘hybrid between the sacred and the profane were in vogue, allowing then the return, more or less orthodox, of the sacred itself in a musical, then film, “Jesus Christ Superstar” directed by Norman Jewison, a cult work by Webber and Rice who would have traveled to the world in a mixture of sacred, profane, rock, tears, captivating scenography, faith and politics, sometimes naive, other times rather clever, other times passionate.

There are no longer the borders of the past, music and cinema teach us that.

by Sir

