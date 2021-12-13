That “flirtation” between Prince William and Britney Spears that infuriated Elizabeth II

Britney Spears future queen (consort) of England? A fantasy scenario not without some shred of foundation. In the first years Two-thousand between William and Britney there was an “online relationship” and the two “they also tried to meet“. The royal biographer Christopher Andersen in the bombshell book confirms a rumor made many years ago Brother and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan. Looking at the happy family that William built with the always perfect Kate Middleton, it is difficult to imagine the prince infatuated with a woman so different from the mother of his three children George, Charlotte and Louis. Yet Andersen has no doubts. The eldest son of Charles and Diana, long before meeting Kate, had “A cybernetic story” with Britney Spears: «Maybe there have been some phone calls too, but I am not aware that in the end they managed to meet“.

Imagining Britney undergoing grueling royal etiquette sessions to make a worthy entrance to the court and please Her Majesty seems a very unlikely scenario. Just as it is hard to imagine her complete and austere, in public outings, alongside William. Yet the same pop star, in an interview with ITV in 2002, told the tabloids that she had an email exchange with William. At some point they had even decided to meet, “he had to join me” somewhere, “but it hadn’t worked“.

And maybe it didn’t work because Queen Elizabeth has a hand in it in person. In 2000, when the rumors of electronic correspondence between William and Britney began to circulate, the tabloids went into a soup of jujube: “From queen of pop to princess of WalesThey titled. At the time, Britney was still a long way from the hell of alcohol, drugs, hospitalizations in rehab and psychological breakdowns that would have led her to live for 13 years under the tutelage of her father (of whom she has just got rid of). But the stern British queen didn’t like the idea of ​​a pop star in the family anyway. Not even a little. So much so that, as he revealed toIndependent a royal insider in 2000, Buckingham Palace had let Britney know Spears who had to «Stop, and immediately, to storm the son of the heir to the throne with letters and e-mails“.

From Anderson’s account it does not appear that it was Britney who stormed the prince. According to the writer, the exchange of e-mails was reciprocal and between the two there was a real flirtation (albeit virtual). For his part, William has never supported the hypothesis of his affair with the singer. When in June 2000, on the occasion of her eighteenth birthday, she underwent an interview with carefully agreed questions, she reacted angrily to a question about Britney: “I don’t like being exploited like this“.

The tale between the prince and the transgressive pop star, even if it really began, never took off. And in William’s life then came his current wife Kate Middleton, the duchess who doesn’t miss a move. Queen Elizabeth, looking back on those times, will certainly breathe a sigh of relief.