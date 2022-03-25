That Fortnite removes the construction is a joy for me, for the newbies, and I would say that even for Epic Games

Epic Games has taken a really curious approach for season 2 of the battle royale.

If you are reading these lines, then you are part of us. Of the video game enthusiasts, I mean. The one who takes the trouble to manually write “3djuegos.com” in the Internet browser to find out what’s going on in the world and keeps track of the most powerful titles or themes of the moment. But I assure you that there is an audience that consumes video games much larger than ours out there. Young kids with little interest beyond their own circle of friends, adults with other priorities in life, and a long etcetera. Reaching all of them through a single product is something that very few publishers have achieved in the history of the medium. Pokemon, maybe. Minecraft. Fortnite. Epic Games is a special case because unlike the rest, what it is marketing is a shooter, and it takes a brutal identity force in an IP to establish it in such a saturated market: they have achieved it by shaping the definitive crossover, a huge game in which practically any character is welcome. From Ellen Ripley from Alien hunting down the demogorgon from Stranger Things, to Kratos dancing alongside the Master Chief. Crazy. all of that counts for attract players.

That’s how I got into Fortnite a few years ago, in fact, lured by a paid skin in a free game. Some irony, right? Well, the fact is that after checking out, I barely lasted a couple of weeks playing (21 hours is what my Epic account registers). I was not amused at all, and the blame for that lies with the construction mechanics. We’re talking about a PvP game that was so popular that everyone had developed the ability to create outposts in literally two or three seconds. I looked for tutorials on how to set up keyboard controls to make it easier to protect yourself during firefights, and even the developer himself spent time implementing features to better integrate all of that into the game or lowering the potential of the weapons that best matched with buildings. I more or less learned the subject, but I never stopped seeing it as a real fun filter. You’re in the groove, or you’re out. Some have fun, others are bait. Playing in a fort is fine until they lock you in. They can come out from anywhere, to the point that keeping the shotgun at hand is more worthwhile than opening a hole to get out. If you complain about the theme, the answer you get is “just build lol” as if it was a question of personal skill instead of design.

The construction of Fortnite was and is too agile for the competitive sideNo matter how you put it, the Fortnite build was and is too agile for the competitive side. If I, who work in the medium, ended up playing games of 50 vs. 50 players because it was more fun to exchange firefights, and we are talking about a game with a fairly modest handling of weapons, I don’t even want to think how those who come “from outside” to hang out with their friends or relax with a free game after a tired day Those do not have to develop the initiative to search for information and customize the controls as a server: they want and have the right to have fun without preamble or demands from the community. Not just on custom stages, but anywhere in the game. Fast-forward to this week, with the news that Fortnite Season 2 is saying goodbye to buildings, albeit temporarily. That’s not enough to make me come back because I already had my dose of battle royale back in the day, I don’t feel like going back; but honestly I wish that had been my initial contact. One where you jump in to play as your favorite character, have fun with the featured or community-created maps, and solve the Season Pass tasks without further story. I guess even for developersthis is equivalent to unfastening a tight belt.

Epic Games has been dragging the construction since Fortnite released its early access in 2017, raised as a zombie co-op For people more into video games. It made absolute sense at the time, mind you, because the issue was about organizing waves of attack and defense. No duels against other players. But in a game that is aimed at the general public, frankly, I see it as an obstacle. Can you imagine that Fall Guys had the combat of Tekken, or that the tasks of Among Us were as complex as the puzzles of The Witness? No, because they are games for everyone. Each one has its metagame, its learning curve; but they never close off new people like that. From the perspective of someone who hasn’t delved too deeply into Fortnite, I’d say the build was just that elephant in the china shop. And I imagine that if he had stayed out earlier, he would now have an even bigger audience to retain. I don’t know how many will come in specifically with “episode 2 season 2” because it sounds like something quite up in the air, but hey, I’m happy for them. I wish I had been that lucky.

[cita02]I know it’s a no-brainer, but Fortnite 2022 is very different from five years ago. Its audience has changed, its appearance has changed, its contents have changed. I don’t understand why building can’t be relegated to environments where it fits better, like maps and modes specifically designed with it in mind. Anything that validates the fantasy that gives the game its name, that of defending fortresses; but without interfering with the interests of the players. Epic Games has already managed to establish its IP, more than enough: now, with this experiment, it has a free hand to experiment with the stage design and the degree of interaction that players have with them limiting. Less is more, or so they say. Proof of this is the presentation of Resistencia: “the fortifications have been eliminated, it is in the hands of [los héroes] get them back.” They’ll be back, for better or worse, but the experience will be worth it in the meantime. I have no doubt about that.

