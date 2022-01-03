That gaze of women, capable of creating communion

“This is what mothers do: they know how to overcome obstacles and conflicts, they know how to instill peace. Thus they manage to transform adversity into opportunities for rebirth and growth. They do it because they know how to keep, they know how to keep the threads of life together ». Yesterday, on World Day of Peace, Pope Francis’ words about women were truly passionate.

The gaze and voice of the splendid South African soprano Pretty Yende, the protagonist of the New Year’s Concert on the day in which the funeral of Desmond Tutu was celebrated in Cape Town, would have been enough to resonate with her homily. The Pope quotes and crosses Mary’s “inclusive gaze” to go and reflect on the ability that mothers have to weave threads of communion instead of the barbed wires of division. My thoughts certainly go to the women stranded with their children between Poland and Belarus or to those in Mytilene who have been ghettoized for months and months in areas of resistance and surrender.

A short time ago, on the occasion of his trip to Greece, the Pope went to visit and embrace them and he must have realized, once again, how important it is precisely their resistance and that unprecedented hope that inflames them for the life of the sons.

Francis seems amazed when he says – off the cuff – that: «Women are like this», capable of looking with their hearts and of keeping together «dreams and concreteness».

An observation that still makes us think of the Mother of Jesus who, to the angel Gabriel who spoke to her about the grace of a pregnancy, replied: «How is this possible? I don’t know man ». Wise concreteness that did not, however, close the horizon to the beauty of being able to give home to the Stranger and table to the Scartato; to give dignity to a Son of God deprived of property – paternal! – on earth, to give shelter to the Dream of a Savior who – from her womb – would have been bread for the miseries and medicine for the wounds of humanity.

In her, in Mary, the fading of the faces of millions of women who rush to help life, who choose the wisdom of peace, the craftsmanship of fraternity, refusing to arm themselves with machine guns and war uniforms. In her, in Mary, the soul and habit of the Church, she “mother of catholicity because she unites, does not separate”, she is the icon of a stubbornness of universal love. Francis speaks as someone who, honestly, must recognize the “power” of women.

The way in which he treats her is striking: with a sincere ardor even if veiled in modesty, with a mildness of style and expression, a chastity of gaze that would never make a woman his possession.

The Pope passes lightly, I would say with kindness, alongside the greatness of the feminine in all that it still expresses today. At a certain point he launches into a vehement invective against violence against women that bloody houses, families and, therefore, the Body in which God became incarnate: “To hurt a woman is to outrage God, who has taken the ‘humanity”.

A denunciation which therefore also affects the Church, the “Bride” of the Lord and flesh of his own flesh. To which the words of his homily are particularly addressed, which are intended to explain how women are unavoidable for the present and the future of the Church and that their gaze is indispensable: “who does not allow herself to be discouraged, who does not become paralyzed in the face of problems “, Who is” aware, without illusions “and that just when he is in pain” he is able to go beyond pain and problems “and is able to offer:” a broader perspective, that of care, of the love that regenerates hope ».