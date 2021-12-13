That health protection in our Constitution – Corriere.it

Unbalanced and extravagant aside, anarchists and neo-fascists excluded, in the movement against the green pass there is also a vein of a liberal matrix that accuses the state

to have limited or even suppressed some rights protected by the Constitution,

such as freedom of movement, of assembly, of manifestation, and so on.

Many respond to these criticisms by pointing out, to ridicule them, the exaggerations. And in fact the no green passes often seem not to know how to distinguish – as Donatella Di Cesare wrote on The print – a health emergency from a coup. forever better not to underestimate the risks that every limitation of personal freedoms, however small, contains. It is true that for many centuries political thought has defined the social contract just as the voluntary transfer of some rights of the state of nature (that of doing justice by oneself, for example) in order to obtain in exchange the collective protection of civil liberties (for example the property right). Indeed, our Constitution also explicitly provides for the possibility of limiting certain rights for reasons of health or safety, as in the case of freedom of movement; as long as it is established by a law.

But it is also true that in today’s world the state has such pervasive means and such technologies that it is always better to be on the lookout for, to prevent abuse. So Angelo Panebianco was right, here on Courier service, to invoke the criterion of least damage: temporariness and proportionality of the measures after all, they are also the parameters of the international courts when it comes to balancing conflicting human rights. And perhaps this is precisely the reason why the Italian government and parliament have so far proved reluctant to resolve the issue at its root, establishing by law and erga omnes the compulsory vaccination.

There for an article of the Constitution that no green passes rarely mention, except in its second part: article 32. They overlook the fact that the Republic also has a constitutional obligation to protect health as a fundamental right of the individual and in the interest of the community and to guarantee free medical care to the indigent. This means that if the Republic in all its articulations, from the State to the Regions, neglects to implement all those prevention and treatment practices, also derived from international prophylaxis, which can protect my health and that of the entire community. , he would certainly be guilty of betraying the Constitution. what do those who fight against the green pass want? And how could the state guarantee free treatment to everyone if it allowed hospital wards and intensive care units to be filled by Covid patients alone?

It seems to me that this is the weak point of the critics of government measures. Instead, they prefer to focus on the second part of that same article 32, which states: No one can be obliged to a certain health treatment except by law. The law cannot in any case violate the limits imposed by respect for the human person. But easy to answer that the green pass is not a health treatment, and is not mandatory: it requires vaccination as a condition for carrying out many activities, but not all (you can still go to work or school without being vaccinated, providing proof that you are not infected at that time with a swab); and in any case the administration of the vaccine is subject to informed consent like any other health treatment.

The enemies of vaccines then come to argue that they would prefer that the mandatory was fixed by law, because today it is only disguised. In this way – they say – they could challenge the rule in the courts of justice to have it declared unconstitutional by the Council. The Constitutional Court has already expressed itself on the point of the compulsory vaccines in a sentence of 2018, rapporteur Marta Cartabia, with which it rejected the appeal of the Veneto Region against a decree law, wanted by the then Minister Lorenzin, which made numerous vaccines mandatory for the children. And he did so precisely on the basis of that article: This Court has specified that the tax law of health treatment not incompatible with article 32 of the Constitution if the treatment is aimed not only at improving or preserving the state of health of those subjected to it, but also at preserving the health of others. The Council therefore recognized the legislator’s discretion in choosing the methods through which to ensure effective prevention from infectious diseases, being able to select at times the technique of recommendation, at other times that of obligation, as well as, in the second case, variously calibrate the measures, even sanctions, aimed at guaranteeing the effectiveness of the obligation.

In short, if the no green passes wanted to win in front of the council, they should demonstrate that vaccination against a virus that can be lethal violates the limits of respect for the human person, or that negatively affects the health of the vaccinated. At the moment, it really seems like a desperate undertaking. perhaps due to this basic fragility of the scheme prepared by the intellectuals of the no green pass movement that its most seditious and desperate fringe does not disdain to resort to violence and threats, as happened yesterday with the revelation of Prime Minister Draghi’s home address. In an attempt to be right where he is clearly wrong.