‘That’ hit 5 ‘of the Wachowskis after the first day’

The certainty of success is only available when a film is released in theaters, of course: the awareness of being on the right path, however, is acquired day after day on the set, as evidenced by the tender anecdote about the Wachowski sisters and the first day of shooting of Matrix told by Keanu Reeves.

The actor to whom the directors recommended some readings to better understand the Matrix, in fact, recalled having witnessed a funny moment between sisters at the end of the first day on set, testifying to how much Lana and Lily knew they were doing a great job.

“On the first day of filming the Matrix we shot the office scene. That’s where Agent Smith comes in. The Wachowskis were shooting with a steadicam that day, because they had a lot of footage to do. And I remember at the end of the day we were leaving, I was walking behind them. The two of them walked and suddenly, without even looking at each other, they gave each other high five stealthily. And I was like, ‘That’s fine. Well so, we’re doing it ‘“were the words of Reeves.

More than motivated enthusiasm, we would dare to say, given the revolution that the trilogy brings with it Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne would lead to the world of cinema. Someone, however, decided not to be part of it: Sean Connery, in fact, rejected the role of the Architect in The Matrix.