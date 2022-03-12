That is why it is important to respect the schedule of meals on a diet

Let’s find out the reasons why it is important to respect the meal times especially on a diet but not only: in addition to what also when to eat.

Sometimes sticking to just the quantities in a diet isn’t enough. Besides a healthy and balanced meal is also important respect the times when meals are consumed. The busy life often does not help from this point of view.

In addition to the regularity of the schedules also eating at some times compared to others of the day has its importance for the purpose of the diet. The metabolism in fact it tends to be more active in some time slots.

So let’s find out why when following a diet, but not only, it is important respect the meal times: here are the reasons.

That is why it is recommended to respect the meal times

As evidence that respecting meal times is recommended for dieters, but not only that, there is also one research of the International Journal of Obesity according to which not respecting meal times can be associated with a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.

But not only that, there is also another study on work shifts by the National Center for Biotechnology Information that confirms this hypothesis. From what emerged from the data those who do not plan meals regularly are more likely to become obese compared to those who always eat at the same times.

In short, even science supports this concept, namely that of respecting the regularity of meals. Modern life from this point of view often does not help. THE In fact, the frenetic rhythms to which we are all subjected lead us to not always respect the same hours to eat.

And very often to do it when it happens. Many then do not have time to cook and find themselves in eat fast and often high-calorie meals at fast food or bars. However, if the desire is to lose weight in a healthy and balanced way, you should start eating meals at regular times as well as regulating the quantity and quality of food.

Eating at one time rather than another can make a difference in both digestion and the ability to metabolize nutrients. Our body has a kind of internal biological clock and is led to memorize the times in which we introduce food.

In the hours before the meal, the body starts a phase called as ‘food anticipatory activity’ and prepares itself in this way when the food arrives. What if we postpone a meal for many hours or if we skip it?

The organism accuses the change and in the long run this can cause not only health problems but also psychological problems.

To respect a balanced diet it is necessary to consume 5 meals a day to be distributed throughout the day. This way we don’t overload the stomach and intestines and make digestion easier.

Not only that, nutrients are also absorbed much better in this way. Thanks to 5 meals a day we can then speed up your metabolism and burn a lot more calories.

But what are the best times to have meals? There are several studies on this. For the breakfast the best time is said to be between 7 and 8 because the body tends to burn calories faster. In that case we should introduce 20% of the daily calories. That’s why this meal should never be skipped.

Then the morning snack should be made between 10.30 and 11 so that it does not interfere with lunch.

TO lunch instead the caloric requirement is about 30% of the total and should be consumed around 13. The afternoon snack around 17, while the dinner around 8pm.

Before going to sleep it is good not to eat meals but if you are really hungry here are some ideas. Even if the best thing is to consume a herbal tea before going to bed.