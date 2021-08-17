That Jennifer Lopez lip makeup you should NEVER copy!

Jennifer Lopez’s lip make-up has not gone out of fashion, but it can have a bad effect on face make-up: that’s why and above all what are the mistakes you shouldn’t make.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the most popular makeup for celebrities, stars and supermodels was a very shiny and light lipstick in the center of the lips but highlighted by a very dark lip contour which emphasized the shape of the lips, making them concentrate all possible attention on themselves.

That trick is partially back in fashion today: many stars have used it dark lip contour technique for change the shape and enlarge the overall size of the lips.

Naturally, there is one of the champions of this trend Chiara Ferragni, who has carried this make for many months.

Read Also => ​​Nude make-up but shimmer and overline: let’s copy Chiara Ferragni’s lip make-up

The one proposed by Chiara and other influencers who have been conquered by this retro trend is however one contemporary reinterpretation of 90s lip makeup, which Jennifer Lopez still wears in its original version.

Jennifer Lopez lip makeup that does NOT suit everyone

Between the end of the nineties and the beginning of the 2000s the lip make-up that was more fashionable was based on very light lipsticks, often several tones lighter than the complexion, which was often darkened to recreate a fictitious tan.

In line, the lip makeup done in this way would have given the lips a more turgid and full look, as well as a perfectly symmetrical and defined shape along the edges.

Loading... Advertisements

The basic problem was that all kinds of women made this make up without realizing that in certain cases it did not adapt to their complexion.

The pink or even lilac lips, in fact, they are very bad with the complexion with golden undertones or very tanned, as it will give the face a sick and pale appearance, exactly the opposite of how we would like to look when we make a make-up that builds on JLo’s.

The very clear lips in fact they are only good at fair-skinned women, and they must always respect the color of the skin undertone.

Read Also => ​​Nude lipstick for tanned skin: we explain how to choose the perfect shade

If you have the very light skin and you choose a light but wrong lipstick, the danger is to run into the so-called “ghost effect”, which will give our face a dull and unattractive aspect.

JLo’s lip makeup, which includes a light pink or lilac lipstick it’s a brown pencil on the contour on the other hand, it looks great on women from olive skin, who often have a cold undertone.

However, be careful to check the final effect of the make-up in sunlight: on some people, a lipstick of the wrong color could highlight the purple, gray or greenish shades which sometimes takes on olive skin with a cold undertone.

To be sure not to run into such mistakes (and horrors), the ideal is choose a pink lipstick rather than a purplish one, calibrating the nuance based on the undertone. With tanned skin there is much less risk of appearing pale and dull, because, unlike light purple, pink does not contain small amounts of blue.