That little door next to the big entrance. “Humiliated women, it’s always the same Islam”

Prato, November 13, 2021 – “I find it scandalous that women have to enter the mosque through a secondary door, much smaller than the maxi main entrance intended for men. This choice speaks volumes about how Islam treats the female gender. it seems evident that we are faced with a situation where the rights of equality enshrined in the Constitution are not respected “.

There was an immediate political storm around the opening of the new mosque in Piazza del Mercato Nuovo. To raise the case of gender discrimination against women is the municipal councilor of the League, Marco Curcio. Going in front of the place of worship in Piazza del Mercato Nuovo, in fact, it can be clearly seen, as also reported by a bilingual writing, that the entrance reserved for women is a small door: a much smaller space than the maxi main entrance reserved for men.

“It is truly scandalous that in 2021 an association can carry out gender discrimination that is completely incompatible with the civil rights provided for by Italian law”, accuses Curcio. “The municipality, the mayor, the councilors and the municipal councilors, men, but above all women, have nothing to say about it?”. To reply to Curcio is the same president of the voluntary organization ‘La Speranza’ who oversaw the construction of the mosque. “There is no discrimination – says Ezzenati Abderrahmane – but it is a simple way to regulate access flows. Women represent about one percent of the faithful who come to pray. So we have decided to reserve a dedicated space for them. . In our view it is an attention that we reserve towards them, because if they want they can also enter from the main entrance. Men, on the other hand, cannot enter through the door dedicated to women “. The president then explains why the door is so small. “To avoid further building practices and therefore more bureaucracy, we did not touch the original conformation of the shed”, he clarifies. “That door was and has remained so. But if the Municipality gives us the possibility to enlarge it as a matter of opportunity and sensitivity, without having to face all the bureaucratic procedures, we are ready to start work immediately”. Despite the clarification, the battle of the League does not stop there. Indeed, Curcio announces the launch of a collection of signatures to ask the Municipality “to call for a participatory process every time there is the opening of a new mosque”.









“In Prato there is a flourishing of new mosques without anyone noticing”, adds the exponent of the Carroccio. “Not only that of the New Market, but there are works in progress also in via Livi. The citizens of these areas have not been made aware of the issue, which also presents critical issues of public order. The influx of thousands of people in one or more areas of the city near mosques more or less officially declared as such must be the result of a more in-depth reasoning “.

Sdb