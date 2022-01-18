That man called Rotondi who lost his mind to Berlusconi- Corriere.it

“It must be a double, because the DCs have taught caution. But he confirms: it’s me and I’m counting the votes for Silvio “

D.there should be a man who, for days, in the alleys behind Montecitorio, pretends to be Gianfranco Rotondi. He resembles him (even Tom Hanks, he resembles him: but he does not give interviews in bursts), he has his voice, the same speed of beat, the same sensational political intuition; and he too – just like the original – lets his heart hammer with a primordial passion for Silvio Berlusconi. But, seriously, he can only be a double of the last Christian Democrat still officially in business, the person who floods newspapers, agencies and talk shows, with background and scenarios with inside the Cavaliere destined to spend the next seven years on the Quirinale. The real Rotondi grew up in the great national Sacristy: first a very young Irpinia opponent of a giant like Ciriaco De Mita, then a parliamentarian for six terms (Ppi, Cdm, Udc, Nuova Dc, Dc Autonomie, New Psi, FI and Pdl). The Christian Democrats immediately learned the doctrine of measure, of opportunity, of prudence bordering on superstition; instead, listen to what Rotondi is saying around: «The election of Berlusconi? Complicated, however miracles happen ». And the weight of the sentences? «Even Jesus was the victim of a condemnation». But isn’t he a divisive character? «Silvio is a candid, simple, clean man. How can it be discussed? ‘ The other day, on TV, the alleged Rotondi then told something even convincing: “I remember what a pastor my friend told me a long time ago: it is not love that leads to glory, it is hatred that makes you win. And this, in fact, Silvio will benefit: dozens of parliamentarians, full of resentment towards their party secretaries, will accept his sweet appeal ».