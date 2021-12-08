World

that “missing truth” – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Iuri Maria Prado

The reality is that to say it all and clearly it hurt, and therefore we preferred to say it halfway and confusingly. Thing? The usual truth. And the truth was that the one-two of the first vaccination cycle was a necessary but not sufficient fulfillment. When this was certain, everything was done except disclosing that certainty: it was feared that the number of undecided and reluctant ones would swell in front of the discovery that the first couple of inoculations had to be supported by a recall.

Videos on this topic

An understandable fear, but which would have had no raison d’etre if one had chosen to represent the vaccine as a useful safeguard, with documented effectiveness: which, as in the case of many similar instruments, needs adjustments, maintenance, calibrations. Instead, it has been chosen to make it a symbolic and miraculous tool, similar to Obelix’s potion who no longer has to take it because he fell into it as a child.

Record of deaths in Germany, closures in London, drama in Veneto: all in a few hours. Covid, what's happening

In the idea, precisely, that if the truth had been told – and that is that it was not the serum that renders immortal, but a considerable help in avoiding trouble – the vaccination campaign would have been less pervasive and the number of doubters would have increased. Rather, it would have been necessary to tell the citizens that what had been done was still not enough, and that they still needed to roll up their sleeves.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“After the third dose, the fourth and the fifth: a vaccine every six months to beat the Coronavirus”

5 days ago

‘Russia plans a blitz in Ukraine with 175,000 troops’ – World

4 days ago

US INFLATION + 6.2% / Biden’s blame game hides the real causes of the rise

4 weeks ago

Whose are the ancient things in museums?

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button