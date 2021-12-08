that “missing truth” – Libero Quotidiano





Iuri Maria Prado 08 December 2021

The reality is that to say it all and clearly it hurt, and therefore we preferred to say it halfway and confusingly. Thing? The usual truth. And the truth was that the one-two of the first vaccination cycle was a necessary but not sufficient fulfillment. When this was certain, everything was done except disclosing that certainty: it was feared that the number of undecided and reluctant ones would swell in front of the discovery that the first couple of inoculations had to be supported by a recall.



Videos on this topic

An understandable fear, but which would have had no raison d’etre if one had chosen to represent the vaccine as a useful safeguard, with documented effectiveness: which, as in the case of many similar instruments, needs adjustments, maintenance, calibrations. Instead, it has been chosen to make it a symbolic and miraculous tool, similar to Obelix’s potion who no longer has to take it because he fell into it as a child.





In the idea, precisely, that if the truth had been told – and that is that it was not the serum that renders immortal, but a considerable help in avoiding trouble – the vaccination campaign would have been less pervasive and the number of doubters would have increased. Rather, it would have been necessary to tell the citizens that what had been done was still not enough, and that they still needed to roll up their sleeves.