”That Modric pass made me lose my voice, that’s illegal; I started to shout Luka, Muka or whatever his name is ”

2022-04-13
real Madridwhen he seemed to be dead, managed to eliminate the Chelsea of the Champions League with a global score of 5-4 despite the fact that they fell 2-3 at home. The ‘resurrection’ of the merengue ensemble took place with a masterful touch of modric who connected Rodrygo to enter the discount.
That assistance from the Croatian stirred up social networks. A three-finger pass, as he has accustomed us, continues to amaze him in the world of football, because at 36 years old he shows that age is just a number.
Praise cut off a play Kante in the center of the field, the ball reached a modric who was off the mark due to the ‘blue’ mismatch and raised his head to put a spectacular cross into the area with the outside.
At the far post appeared Rodrygo to finish off first, put the 1-3 and force overtime. The white bench and the entire Bernabéu celebrated the goal madly and modric he had to roll quality and magic again to save what already seemed lost.
That pass has received all kinds of praise, such as River Ferdinandlegend of Man Utd and the English team. The former defender was speechless in full broadcast at BT Studios.
“That pass from Luka Modric is what made me lose my voice. That is illegal. I started yelling Luka, Muka or whatever his name is. It’s a phenomenon,” he said. Ferdinandwho after his retirement decided to lean towards the media.
Iker Casillas’s reaction
The exporter of real Madrid and from Spain he also surrendered to the ’10’ of the white team through his Twitter account.
”At 1-3, Modric has the option to pass Vinicius. It was the most logical pass and the one that entered the rival goal without anyone. He puts the outside that we don’t know how to do even in a year and gives Rodrygo a pass that is a “fucking crazy pass” on goal! Amazing! Genius,” he wrote.