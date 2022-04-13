”That Modric pass made me lose my voice, that’s illegal; I started to shout Luka, Muka or whatever his name is ”

2022-04-13

real Madridwhen he seemed to be dead, managed to eliminate the Chelsea of the Champions League with a global score of 5-4 despite the fact that they fell 2-3 at home. The ‘resurrection’ of the merengue ensemble took place with a masterful touch of modric who connected Rodrygo to enter the discount.

Real Madrid fires Chelsea and advances to the Champions League semi-finals

That assistance from the Croatian stirred up social networks. A three-finger pass, as he has accustomed us, continues to amaze him in the world of football, because at 36 years old he shows that age is just a number.

Praise cut off a play Kante in the center of the field, the ball reached a modric who was off the mark due to the ‘blue’ mismatch and raised his head to put a spectacular cross into the area with the outside.