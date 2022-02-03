“That night from Berlin …”. Rackete reveals the background on ramming

Carola Rackete it took some time. But now we all have clearer ideas: ram a patrol boat of the Guardia di Finanza to enter (by force) the port of Lampedusa it was a gesture to challenge directly Salvini and the Italian government. The former Sea Watch commander who in the night between 28 and 29 June ignored all Italian laws to unload hundreds of migrants on our dock, in an interview with Repubblica explains how things went and the tone he uses all his hatred against the former Minister of the Interior is clear: “In the end Salvini lost”.

Harsh words and victimhood

Then the words get even harder and Rackete uses terms like “break down” and “get rid of it”. He does so precisely by describing his action that night and above all by explaining the reasons for his decision: “I felt I was on the right side of the story. For me it was clear that the invisible wall erected at sea contradicted international maritime laws and that, to get rid of it , someone had to have the strength to take him down. If I had chosen to avoid the confrontation, some other captain would have been in the same situation. ” But in this long interview there is a bit of victimhood. The “captain” explains that if a man had been at the helm, Salvini would not have used an iron fist. Balle: the then Minister of the Interior has repeatedly blocked the entry of NGO ships regardless of who was on the bridge. All this not out of hatred towards the Rackete on duty, but in fact to enforce the laws in force introduced with the Security decree. But so be it. The protagonism of Rackete now overflows from its Ego.

The background on Berlin

But the champion of the NGOs reveals another background on that night. A detail that supports even more the thesis of a conflict sought and wanted on a personal level against the then owner of Interior Ministry. Apparently the Sea Watch “back office” did not agree with Rackete’s maneuvers. The headquarters of Berlin he had not given his consent to the reckless maneuver and not even to the entry into Italian territorial waters. And she herself talks about it: “On the one hand there was me, the head of mission Philipp and the chief physician on board, on the other the back office in Berlin. Both when I entered Italian territorial waters and when I forced the block in Lampedusa, I went against the recommendations of the back office. We did not have an established agreement or a common strategy. I made a decision that was opposed by a part of the NGO “. That night Rackete independently chose to challenge the Italian laws and then also grab the flashes of the press close to the “do-gooders”.

The Sea Watch Betrayal

But apparently Sea Watch would have unloaded it after landing. And now Rackete empties the sack accusing her fellow adventurers between the lines of having betrayed her after having forced the blockade. But she would do it all again. On the contrary, he would do it again more quickly: “I would enter the port even earlier, without wasting time”. But now the sea is far away. Rackete deals with environmental issues, has found a new path. He no longer wants to get back at the helm. At least until the next lap: when he will have another political opponent to challenge …