That of the US Supreme Court is much more than a sentence on abortion

Why is the question of abortion today more decisive than ever for the political, social and moral life of Americans? A new – important – chapter has opened in the conflict over abortion between the liberal position “pro choice“And the traditional-prohibitionist one”pro life “ that have been confronting each other for over half a century.

The termination of pregnancy was liberalized by a famous Supreme Court ruling Roe vs. Wade of 1973 (the possibility of abortion up to 24/28 weeks) confirmed by another sentence of the same tenor of 1992 which both established a constitutionally guaranteed right for all the United States regardless of the orientations of the individual States.

Now Mississippi has launched one state law which restricts the right to abortion no later than 15 weeks. A “women’s health organization” of the state has appealed to the Federal Supreme Court (Giulia Belardelli has already written about it here) which will have to decide whether the federal sentence of 1973 is still valid, or whether the state is right. But the ruling of the Supreme Court with a conservative majority (6 to 3) has numerous implications that go beyond the specific decision on the law that restricts the lawfulness of abortion in the state. The goal of the rulers more generally is to overthrow the historic liberalization ruling.

It involves the affirmation of the supremacy in matters of abortion of the state legislation on the Federal Supreme Court. It has been estimated that the eventual repeal of the general character of the Roe vs. Wade ruling would give the green light to 26 Republican majority states to return to prohibition statutes.

It involves the overturning of the relationship between the federal system and state governments, a relationship that already records a dangerous change in the electoral legislation regarding the presidential vote that caused Robert Kagan to write in the “Washington Post” which alters the constitutional balance of Checks and Balances which could portend a “fascist danger”.

It involves an aggravation of the political, social and anthropological polarization between the two Americas that emerged with the elections of the Republican Trump: urban America, cultured, multiracial, basically Democratic, and the profound America of the countryside that prevails not only in the suburbs of the metropolises but also in most of the Western and Southern states tend to be Republican.

It involves the accentuation of the religious conflict between the traditionalist Christian and Catholic currents supporting the movement pro life and the more open ones in favor of pro choice in the name of women’s rights. President Biden’s visit to Pope Francis (who reaffirmed his administration’s support for abortion) may also have meant a strengthening of the “modernist” wing of Catholics against the traditionalists of Card. Burke.

It involves a political confrontation in the upcoming Mid-Term elections that deepens the furrow between the two parties whose compromise policy in Congress has always been, before Trump, a pillar of the stability of the US political system.