that of Tom Cruise was sold for 70 thousand euros

Posted on
Feeling like a Hollywood star is now possible, or at least partially. The opportunity is given by the auction house Bring a Trailer, who recently offered one for sale Porsche 911 Carrera Targa that belonged to Tom Cruise in the late 1980s.

A truly unique and interesting car for all fans of the American star, which was sold in recent days for a figure of 86 thousand dollars (A little bit more than 70 thousand euros at the exchange).

Porsche 911 Carrera Targa: Tom Cruise's auctioned

Porsche 911 Carrera Targa: Tom Cruise’s auctioned

Completely refurbished

Belonged to Tom Cruise until 1987, Porsche then toured several US states including New Jersey and Georgia before moving to Illinois after being acquired by its current owner in 2012.

A to make the car from Zuffenhausen roar 3.2 liter Flat Six engine air-cooled combined with a five-speed manual gearbox. However, the most salient features relate to the exterior and interior. Tom Cruise’s Porsche 911 Carrera Targa was indeed recently renovated and comes with a brand new black color paint, updated interior with seats upholstered in black leather matching the dashboard, floor mats and door panels, new front windshield, new 16 “Fuchs rims with Continental Extreme Contact tires dated 2019 and new brake calipers.

Just 14 thousand km in 35 years

Offered with all the documents attesting its ownership and certifying its renovation, the German sports car was recently sold for 70 thousand euros. A sum certainly important, but justified both for the name of its first owner, Tom Cruise in fact, and for the only ones 14 thousand km traveled in 35 years.

