That offer that doesn’t come back and the unfulfilled commitments: the trustees say no. On the balance… – Salernitana News

The show must go on on the sporting profile, with the breezy extension to the “trust management” for Salernitana that the federal council will discuss on Tuesday. But the show also continues with regards to offers to buy the company. On the skin of the fans, of course, increasingly disoriented, worried, even dejected. You need clarity, intelligence and open eyes. All time.

Luxembourg and Switzerland on the attack, but …

Yesterday evening a note was released by a Luxembourg fund which communicated that it had submitted an offer for the purchase of the club to the trustees by 5 December, through a film company based in Geneva and a Piedmontese advisor, for an amount of 40 million. In the press release, there is also talk of a letter from a bank that would guarantee the bank guarantee. All actually sent to the pec of the Salernitana 2021 trust. There is more than something that should not go, however, in this communication and in the operations implemented by these bidders. If the trustees have decided not to accept, in short, there will be a valid reason: they would be criminally liable for any transfer to unsuitable groups. The timing of the release of this note is also not fully convincing, two hours after the Salernitana-Inter dispute.

Here’s what’s wrong

We had already talked three days ago (click here to read) about the details of the shortcomings of this offer which also seemed to be among the most “advantageous”, were it not for the unfulfilled commitments. The bidders in question had promised, in the offer sent to the trustees Melior and Widar, represented by Susanna Isgrò and Paolo Bertoli (photo above at the exit from the Lega assembly held on Thursday), to pay a 5% deposit percentage (as publicly requested by the trustees themselves last October) by 13 December and at the same time a bank guarantee certificate attesting to the solvency, solidity, seriousness and punctuality of the payers in financial terms. The commitment to pay the deposit, as already written in recent days, has been rejected. The same goes for the certificate that would have been deemed unsuitable by the trustees after the necessary checks. Isgrò and Bertoli, it should be remembered, are obliged to operate in complete transparency with the Football Federation, which is constantly updated on offers received and so on. Also in the present case, all the documentation proving commitments and documents, complete with the checks carried out, which evidently did not produce the hoped-for reassurance, was received by the FIGC lawyers. After all, the meeting held in via Allegri had been a harbinger of indications also for federal men, constantly in contact with the curators of the sale of Salernitana. If Melior and Widar had rejected the offer without a valid reason, the FIGC would have intervened.

The note from the trustee two days ago is therefore clear, probably referring to the Luxembourg fund (of which there are no references, news and financial statements, moreover) and to the Swiss company: “The bidder has not demonstrated the existence of the appropriate economic, equity and financial requirements to complete the transaction“. In short, if someone finds it easier to believe that there is a clean offer unjustly refused, it is imperative to warn that the issues must be investigated well. You cannot give up just to give up. Do you remember Joseph Cala and the social profiles of many fans who in those days placed stars and stripes horses after hearing about submarine hotels? A ban on conspiracy, yes to the clarity that – maybe – Isgrò and Bertoli can and will certainly have to do in-depth on the matter as soon as possible, this is out of the question.

Budget chapter

Salernitana has until 27 for approval. A formal fact. In essence, the project is closed by Ugo Marchetti and Luigi Aiudi (Salernitana’s administration and finance manager), complete with an audit. The shareholders’ meeting and the definitive ok of the auditors who ask a question are missing: how can the financial statements be approved if there is no certainty of business continuity? To date, without an extraordinary resolution of the Federal Council and with the company unsold, there would be exclusion from the championship. That’s why sonly after 21 December can there be an unlock of the impasse. However, the accounts will be approved by Melior Trust and Widar Trust before the final sale. Those who have carried out negotiations to buy the Salernitana have already been able to study the budget, albeit not formally approved but already complete with everything, in its project version uploaded to the data room on 21 October. He may not have had the time, but there will be no surprises or different numbers upon approval.

The previous ones in Foggia and Turin

Among the names that pop up in the note above, there is Francesco Di Silvio. A few months ago he tried to buy Foggia (not alone) without success. Several Apulian newspapers also describe in detail the why and timing. Still in the world of football, the Piedmontese advisor who entered the scene with the Luxembourg fund of which no details are known, held the same role in the attempt to a consortium that wanted to buy Torino in the summer of 2020. Even in that case with various inconsistencies, with numbers and facts that have never fully convinced. At least precedents that raise questions. Eyes open, headlights on, everyone’s attention. Also of those who read what, where, how, when and why.