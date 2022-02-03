that optional on board, the price is millionaire

Leonardo DiCaprio has an ultra-luxury camper with an absurd price: all the details for the actor’s ‘mobile home’

Leonardo Di Caprio is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. Numerous successful films have seen him as a protagonist starting from that Titanic who consecrated him to the big screen.

Since then he has come a long way, so much so that he has become one of the richest actors on the current scene. A wealth that Di Caprio he also wanted to transform into comfort, especially when he is grappling with the shooting of a new film. It is well known that the actors have to spend long hours waiting between one scene and another and then all that remains is to get a comfortable camper, perhaps extra luxury and with an absurd value. That’s what DiCaprio did with a camper built by the King Kong company.

This is not a simple camper but a real mobile villa. 16 meters long, it boasts everything that can be used to spend days of luxury. So here are heated marble floors, so as not to feel the cold. And if the temperatures should be low, there are also two fireplaces available to increase the heat.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 1.5 million euro camper

The interior design has a slightly antique style with lacquered wood and gilded coatings present in the large spaces offered by campers. A very large living room allows you to relax on board, while the kitchen with lounge bar offers the possibility of preparing tasty meals to eat in the large dining room.

In such a vehicle, everything is taken care of down to the smallest detail, even the services: so there is a hand-made ceramic hydromassage shower, whose value exceeds 40 thousand euros. On board there is also a second bathroom.

Then there are the televisions: seven distributed inside the camper. All of this could only have had an absurd cost: Leonardo’s camper Di Caprioin fact, it is valued at around 1.5 million euros.

