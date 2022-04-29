That pile of paperwork that oppresses doctors and schools

The conclusion to be drawn is icastically summarized by Luca Bonzanni: “Low scholarships, incompatibility, bureaucracy and stress punctuate a constellation of unknowns for those who would like to approach the profession”. Flawless observation, which outlines a paradoxical picture. In Italy there is an enormous shortage of general practitioners, yet there are few doctors who take that path, preferring – it is imagined – the path of the private profession. A completely legitimate choice, but one that raises a specific question: why does the State (understood as a set of public powers) show so much myopia? The Covid tragedy has shown how much – especially in the first phase of the pandemic – the desertification of primary care, based on the territorial presence of public health facilities, weighed. Closer to citizens, more informed about the general conditions of individual patients. In short, a trump card, which government policies have discarded over the decades, weakening the network of protection, prevention and assistance constituted by general practitioners. This profession – the investigation reads – is no longer attractive, for two reasons: the training period is underpaid and there are too many (non-professional) tasks that the doctor has to deal with. It would be necessary that his work was not stifled by too many “papers” and by, often, useless formal requirements.