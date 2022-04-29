That pile of paperwork that oppresses doctors and schools
The conclusion to be drawn is icastically summarized by Luca Bonzanni: “Low scholarships, incompatibility, bureaucracy and stress punctuate a constellation of unknowns for those who would like to approach the profession”. Flawless observation, which outlines a paradoxical picture. In Italy there is an enormous shortage of general practitioners, yet there are few doctors who take that path, preferring – it is imagined – the path of the private profession. A completely legitimate choice, but one that raises a specific question: why does the State (understood as a set of public powers) show so much myopia? The Covid tragedy has shown how much – especially in the first phase of the pandemic – the desertification of primary care, based on the territorial presence of public health facilities, weighed. Closer to citizens, more informed about the general conditions of individual patients. In short, a trump card, which government policies have discarded over the decades, weakening the network of protection, prevention and assistance constituted by general practitioners. This profession – the investigation reads – is no longer attractive, for two reasons: the training period is underpaid and there are too many (non-professional) tasks that the doctor has to deal with. It would be necessary that his work was not stifled by too many “papers” and by, often, useless formal requirements.
The great Moloch of bureaucracy stands, as always, to hinder the effectiveness of individual action. This weighs heavily on key areas such as health protection and education. To make the public medical profession burdensome, to the point of making it unbearable, are the too many laws (usually poorly written), the regulations in bursts, the rain of forms.