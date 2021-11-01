that powerful mix that is addictive

Fun And fitness: two different but closely related factors.

The fitter I feel, the faster I go and the more I enjoy it: at least for me it is, but I’m sure many of you will think the same way.

Now I’ll explain why …

When you are in condition, or when you feel that you are approaching the best shape, a mechanism is triggered in your brain that, in addition to giving you the stimulus to train consistently, makes you feel good about yourself and makes you have more fun.

At that moment it matters little if you are uphill, downhill, in the plains, on the rocks, on the mud, on the dust, with the Xc bike or with the enduro: you have fun and you enjoy it, full stop!

You realize it in the opposite moment, when maybe you have given up a bit with the exits, you are slightly overweight, less toned, less powerful.

And you struggle, you just struggle.

Uphill you don’t move it, you feel that something is wrong and you lose the urge.

In the meantime, your best trained friend (who up to a few weeks before did not detach you) climbs next to you and speaks without breath, while you go free diving at 200 bpm!

“Mmmm … We’re not there, so I don’t enjoy myself”.

You can’t have a good time on your favorite trail either. Make one, maximum two ascents to go and face it, but by the third you are already cooked, braised.

“Okay, better stop before getting hurt!”.

It’s a shame, isn’t it?

Without conditions, you can’t have a good time.

Without fun, the maximum condition is not reached.

Put it as you please, but this is a fact.

In the race you can keep the “good” wheels, push hard or set the best time on that very physical descent that until a few weeks before made you arrive with arms and legs to pieces.

Regardless of the competitive goals, the link between fun and physical fitness is noticeable in the moment in which the moments are lived.

Watts go up easily, frequency doesn’t splash too high.

Just a minute of relaxation and you have already recovered: what a show!

When you are well, a series of reactions are triggered in your mind that push you to not feel the pain, to give your all or even something more.

Despite this, you have fun and become a child again!

Yes, maybe we are a bit crazy, but it’s also partly the fault (or merit, you decide) of the endorphins, that famous “natural opiate” that creates addiction and keeps the flame of passion burning.

By condition we also mean state of health, well-being, healthy weight …

Needless to say, a lean body lends a nice hand: when you are close to a healthy weight you feel it immediately, you have another step, you get up on the pedals and smile.

You really enjoy it!

Let’s be clear, weight shouldn’t become an obsession, neither the physical one nor that of the bike, but if you have never been attentive to nutrition and have a few extra pounds, try to throw them away and then we’ll talk about it …

Sad truth? Maybe yes, but in cycling you don’t mind that much: the secret to having fun in every situation is to be fairly constant, with the necessary moments of detachment and recovery, but without ever letting go too much.

The secret of the strongest and most long-lived professionals is precisely the right mix of condition research and fun

Let me be clear, the ways to have fun with the MTB (but also with the road bike) are endless, everyone has their own philosophy and that’s right.

In this article we have highlighted an aspect that is often underestimated among some MTB enthusiasts, but which is actually essential to fully enjoy the exits, races or workouts.

