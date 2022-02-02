That relief abroad for the outcome of the election – Corriere.it

from Beppe Severgnini

Mattarella’s confirmation was welcomed, together with the work done for the PNRR and the fight against Covid The painful notes are not lacking, but Italy can reach the top

If you are looking for international reactions to the re-election of the President of the Republic, you will find many, but not very many. The simple reason: relief makes less noise than worry. Haven’t diplomacy and major newspapers noticed the messy way we got to the appointment? Didn’t they see the improvisation in the parties, the personal ambitions of the leaders, the spite and cross vetoes? Of course they noticed, of course they saw. But abroad they pay attention to the point. Italy risked losing Sergio Mattarella and, if things got bad, Mario Draghi too. He kept them both. In a worried Europe and in an increasingly agitated world, not a little. Indeed, a lot.

The good news for the international community does not end there. We have done our homework, for once: all 51 goals and objectives, necessary to obtain the first slice of the Next Generation funds (24 billion), have been achieved. We worked hard, and the results came: economic growth in 2021 higher than expected (6.5%). And the vaccination campaign – the most sensible thing we can do against Covid – is proceeding at full speed. In terms of daily doses per million inhabitants, Italy ranks first in Europe, ahead of Portugal and Sweden. For this we must thank the government and the structure of Commissioner Figliuolo (Germany has decided to imitate it, choosing General Carsten Breuer, also an expert in logistics, with command experience in Kosovo and Afghanistan). The credit also goes to the Regions which, miraculously, for eleven months have stopped arguing on the issue (with the exception of Vincenzo De Luca in Campania, for reasons known only to him). And, obviously, ninety percent of Italian citizens who listened to science and conscience.

These successes, in the international moment we are experiencing, are worth double. The pandemic, which slows down but is not over. The tension with Russia, weakened and angry; the inscrutable will of Chinese power; the North African turmoil, which affects migration; the safety of the autocrats, from Belarus to Kazakhstan. And the American confusion, which shows no sign of ending. The wonderful American variety – ethnicities, cultures, politics, relationships between generations – has become an impossible skein to unravel. The Republican Party, by refusing to outdo Donald Trump, is putting democracy on the line. Why Matteo Salvini, right now, indicates him as a model for the Italian center-right, remains a mystery.

Let’s repeat it, then: in such a worried world, Italy is a relief. But the admiration with which we are surrounded also carries responsibility. Limit yourself to superficial gratification, and it will bring little or nothing to our international reputation. The list of things to do – innovations, simplifications, redistributions and cleaning – indicated in the Pnrr. Which, on the other hand, cannot be concerned with the health of the actors of democracy. And this, as we know, is not good.

It is true – even this has been noted abroad – that the parliamentary election of the president, however cumbersome, has prevented the impulsive choices that have made some countries difficult. But the Italian parties, where are they? Where are the congresses, the programs, the orderly successions? For the protagonists of politics, the confusion can be adrenaline-pumping, as we have seen in recent days (those queues behind the cameras, waiting to appear!). But for us citizens the irritating chaos; to the world, incomprehensible. Abroad they have other things to think about, of course: but the consequences of improvisation will come sooner or later. And they will be painful.

Yesterday, February 1st, we entered the year of the Tiger. 2022 is even the year of the legendary Water Tiger. In the Chinese horoscope it occurs every sixty years: it hasn’t happened since 1962, it will happen again in 2082. Let’s take it as a good omen, indeed an encouragement. If Italy were able to move like that tiger – vital and bold, liquid and meek – it could reach the top. And stay there.