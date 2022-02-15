That rocket that crashes on the moon doesn’t seem to be from SpaceX

At the end of January, some astronomers and amateur astronomers had reported that the second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket of the space company SpaceX was on a collision course with the Moon. After a few weeks, the forecast has not changed, but apparently the object that will crash on our natural satellite is not a piece of a Falcon 9, but part of a Chinese rocket.

According to several observers, these uncertainties indicate how important it is to adopt systems to better track the trajectories followed by space rockets, after their use to bring satellites and other material into orbit around the Earth or deep space.

Most rockets used for space launches consist of at least two parts, or stages: the first, larger and more powerful, has the task of pushing the rocket beyond the atmosphere and separating from the second stage when it has run out of propellant, in in order to lighten the rocket and let it continue its journey thanks to the thrust provided by the second stage. The latter then separates from the load, usually drifting into space or entering an orbit that will gradually bring it closer to the Earth, where it will destroy itself in its impact with the atmosphere.

It can therefore happen that after a launch some parts of a rocket remain in space, especially if it involved carrying a satellite or other material at a great distance from the Earth. In 2015 it happened with a SpaceX launch to bring into orbit about one million kilometers away from our planet the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite of the National Ocean and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA), the federal agency US that deals with climate, oceans and weather.

The launch had gone as planned: the first stage had pushed the rest of the rocket beyond the atmosphere, while the second had continued to push the satellite to direct it on the long journey to the point (“L1”) between the Earth and the Sun chosen for his remarks. After the separation from the satellite, the second stage was left with a scant amount of propellant, not enough to allow it to return to the Earth’s atmosphere to destroy itself by re-entering the planet.

A few weeks ago, the Catalina Sky Survey (Tucson, Arizona), a project to track celestial bodies that could impact the Earth, had detected the presence of an object following a particular orbit such as to exclude an asteroid. Those responsible for the initiative had assumed that it was something related to a space mission and some astronomers had concluded that it could be the second stage of the Falcon 9 launched in 2015.

The characteristics of the launch of the satellite on behalf of NOAA were such as to suggest that it was a part of the SpaceX rocket. It was the most shared hypothesis and seemed to have solid foundations, although there was no way to have confirmation as there was not enough data on the position of the object in the previous seven years. The news had garnered great attention from astronomers, simple enthusiasts and the media, especially due to the prospect of a crash on the Moon in the first days of March.

A few days after the first reports, someone at NASA had pointed out that it was unlikely that it was the second stage of a Falcon 9, given the trajectory it had taken to bring the NOAA satellite into orbit. The report had led to a more in-depth analysis, coming to the conclusion that the object observed in recent weeks was not a piece of a SpaceX rocket, but the stage of a Chinese launch system.

According to the new analyzes, the object headed for the Moon is part of a Long March 3C, a three-stage rocket used by the Chinese Space Agency (CNSA) for various missions. In the fall of 2014 a Long March 3C had been used for some tests in view of the Chang’e 5 mission to collect samples from the lunar soil, to be brought back to Earth. China doesn’t give many details about its space activities and often receives criticism for how it manages its launches, both in terms of safety and the production of space debris.

Beyond the origin of the object, the prediction of an impact against the Moon remains the most likely outcome. In the history of space exploration, which began a little less than 65 years ago, the Moon has been targeted by various probes and other instruments launched from the Earth, sometimes for the purpose of evaluating the lunar seismic characteristics and in other cases following technical problems and moon landings. checked failed. The new impact will have minimal consequences for the Moon, but may still leave a crater observable by some of the probes for lunar observations.