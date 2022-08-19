That silence is not oblivion

The great musician Miles Davis said that. We meet this August. It is as if everything ceased to matter, as if illnesses and care needs came to a standstill. There are more important issues to talk about, for example, the drama of the fires, the heat waves, the holidays, the controversies that keep politicians in the limelight. But this silence is a noise that some of us do hear.

It is a silence that does not make us forget reality, the harsh reality. Summer, vacations, make patients and professionals relativize their problems. There are still the waiting lists, the chronic lack of professionals, also the lack of beds, the gradual disappearance of primary care, the chronification of problems with hospital emergencies, the need to rethink the out-of-hospital emergency model, the obsolescence of hospitals and health centers, etc. And, of course, the urgent need to address the reform of a model that has broken and it needs sufficient financing and a lot of courage to undertake it.

But this silence has its days numbered, summer is over, September will quickly return to put us in front of the usual problems. I am afraid of the forecast of big storms and their usual consequences in hospitals, those leaks and falling roofs, floods…, come what we live every year and they are always described by our politicians/managers as specific issues, in this case understood like they arrive on time for their appointment every year. The reality of the precarious situation of Public Health will become apparent again.

The vacationers will return, care needs from your family doctors and pediatricians will reappearthe lack of professionals will be noticed, appointments with days and weeks of waiting will be reported, emergency services will continue to the limit, hospitals will open closed floors, operating theaters at full capacity, external consultations and complementary tests at full demand, and, with this, we will come face to face with the usual problems. Overwhelmed professionals and upset patients. Politicians and managers coming out with the usual excuses, all the same for another year.

Well wait, the same thing is different this last quarter of 2022. The Autonomous Communities must prepare and approve their budgetsthey have to comply with Law 20/2021, of December 28, on urgent measures to reduce temporary employment in public employment, and most importantlythere are elections in many Autonomous Communities in May 2023! They have to win votes and Health is a sensitive issue and a possible barn where to look for them

“I would demand from all the parties with the possibility of accessing the different governments of the Autonomous Communities a ‘social contract’ that makes it possible for the reform and financing needs to be agreed upon”

Work is piling up, the situation is more delicate every day, the 2023 budgets are an opportunity, they will not skimp now on “spending” on what provides them with political revenue. Those who currently govern will throw the rest for their benefit, the opposition will announce great measures if they manage to govern, the usual and the usual little or no credibility. We are not surprised to see announcements of the incorporation of new technology, a lot of Da Vinci robots, accelerators, resonances… etc., all of it announced with great fanfare by the counselor on duty. But we will not see announcements of incorporation of professionals in Primary Care or in emergencies, we will not see a clear commitment to Mental Health or Public Health, that does not give a good “electoral picture”.

Everyone, absolutely everyone, must push in the same direction right now. Patients and citizens in general, professionals and the institutions that represent them, politicians, Health entities, We must all make a common front in order to ensure that the needs of a Healthcare that needs the support of all are met. Let us not be fooled now by the electoral promises that we will hear, experience shows us that they are empty words, that what is proposed by the opposition is not fulfilled when it is the Government, that the problems are common to the System and do not distinguish political color.

It would demand from all the parties with the possibility of accessing the different governments of the Autonomous Communities a “social contract”, an agreement between the different parties that makes it possible for the reform and financing needs to be agreed upon and carried out by whoever has the citizen support to govern. Let politics be left out of Health, that the model is endorsed and supported by all and Health is left out of politics, which does not mean that a “health policy” is not necessary. Do you hear the noise of silence?