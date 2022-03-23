“That strange phone call”. Viola’s background on the Russian vaccine

“ Sputnik it does not work “. The clear opinion of the immunologist Antonella Viola the Russian vaccine had not gone unnoticed. In the scientific journal Lancet, the professor from Taranto and some of her colleagues had left no room for ambiguities and based on their research they had rejected the Moscow anti-Covid discovery. Months after that pronouncement, however, the expert reveals an unpublished background, confessing to having received a strange phone call in which she was asked for detailed information on that vaccine and the deficiencies found in it. Even today, the immunologist cannot explain who the mysterious interlocutor was who in that circumstance had passed off as an emissary of the institutions.

Speaking today on Rai Radio1, in the Forrest broadcast, Antonella Viola first reiterated her concerns about Sputnik. “ It’s not a good vaccine, it doesn’t work, the data has never been shown clearly “she declared. Then she launched into a confidence. “I’ll tell you something that I didn’t tell anyone. When the paper was published on the Sputnik vaccine, together with Enrico Bucci and other colleagues internationally, we wrote a comment in the Lancet to say that the vaccine did not actually work. In those days , apart from my phone starting to give serious problems, I received a very strange call, from a person who said he was from the Ministry of the Interior, security, I don’t remember “, recalled the immunologist, who is full professor of general pathology at the department of biomedical sciences of the University of Padua.

The mysterious interlocutor – said the expert – “ he told me he wanted information. She wanted to know if I knew more about the Sputnik vaccine. A strange phone call, asking me for data “. At that point, Viola had tried to understand who she was talking to, perhaps even to decide to what extent to unbalance herself in the considerations. But nothing to do: the person on the phone was very vague.” He told me he would come to see me in the studio but he never came again. Obviously it wasn’t someone from the Ministry, I guess not, but he stayed with me the doubt to understand who this strange person was who showed up and wanted to know why I had criticized the vaccine “, the immunologist commented.

Just in recent days, Ema (the European medicines agency) had communicated that there is no progress on the authorization of Sputnik, currently not recognized by the European authorities. On her part, on the other hand, Antonella Viola had used alarmist tones, inviting us not to let our guard down on the possible resurgence of Covid.