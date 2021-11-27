“That stuff makes you sick.” Dirt on the front page, he replies like this – Libero Quotidiano





“Is there really anyone who thinks this” stuff “is satire? It’s just a #nough shame.” Like this Alessia Morani on Twitter on the cartoon first published by Il Everyday occurrence (there Half-naked Leopolda) which not even all the readers of the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio which however defended the strip drawn by Mannelli. “The cartoon that appeared yesterday on the front page is shameful. If the intention was to make people laugh, you made a big mistake, it makes people vomit”, wrote a reader of Marco Travaglio’s newspaper.





“I am very outraged by yesterday’s cartoon, which to say vulgar is little. It looks like an invitation to rape. If your intention was to make satire against Renzi you are blatantly wrong with the target. I’m afraid you have done him a great favor. The thing that amazes me most is that no one from the newspaper, in the first place Gad Lerner and Padellaro, which I very much appreciate and respect, have had nothing to say if they have known and seen the cartoon before publication. And what does Labor say? “, the fervent request of another reader.





Marco Travaglio instead explained that the key to reading the cartoon is the political aspect, that is the will of Matteo Renzi to place himself in a centrist space., but also made it known that he would never dream of “censoring a cartoon by Mannelli or anyone else”. An answer that leaves no feeling of backtracking or stepping to the side, despite the many and obvious repressions from politics, especially from center-left exponents, but also the many explanations and totally judgments. negative of many readers of the newspaper directed by Travaglio himself.