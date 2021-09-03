That sublime theater of gastronomy that is Da Vittorio (in Portofino)

Portofino. The name is already mythical. Like Capri, Saint Tropez, Taormina, the Amalfi Coast and Sorrento, places of great beauty, worldliness, sea, nature and high gastronomy. Portofino. The “little port”, my little readers will say, but no. Portofino is actually an ancient name. The Romans already knew this fantastic inlet a few kilometers from Genoa, in the Riviera di Levante, squeezed between the picturesque fishing village of Camogli and the beaches and large hotels of Santa Margherita Ligure. They called him Port of the Dolphins, given the large amount of cetaceans that still swim in these waters today: Porto dei Delfini, or Portus Delphini, and here is Portofino. And in so much beauty also so much gastronomy, especially in recent weeks. And what a gastronomy.

It all started with Puny. Luigi Miroli, aka Puny, fisherman from Portofino and great tombeur de femmes, in 1945 he opened his first restaurant, The Navicello, together with the mother; a family tradition: before them, in fact, even their grandmother had a restaurant in 1851. It was after the war, and soon Puny became a “destination”, as they say today, Portofino with him grows in notoriety and vice versa. American actors like Rex Harrison, Ava Gardner And Clark Gable they are among the first to taste his dishes, then the Dolce Vita arrives and Portofino is filled with stars, sailing ships and notoriety. And Puny with her. In 1976, then, Miroli decides to leave The Navicello to open the restaurant from which he will also take the nickname: the Puny. Here, along with his dishes, he also brings with him the frequentation of VIPs. Only in recent years has his restaurant hosted, among others, Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Steven Spielberg, Elton John, kings, queens, famous stylists, famous singers and American, English, Indian, Russian and Arab guests of all kinds, got off their yachts to taste his Portofino pappardelle, his Ligurian Morone and above all his wonderful spaghetti with fragolini .

But man does not live by Puny alone and alongside him (and the historic restaurants Ö Magazin, Concordia, Tripoli and others), in recent months the small port has seen the arrival of the sacred monsters of Italian catering, from Luigi Taglienti to the Splendid Belmond, ai Cerea of Da Vittorio allo Splendido Mare. And then the wonderful concept of Enrico Buonocore, which from Milan leads to Paraggi, on the beach of Portofino, its dishes, its wines, its bubbles and its enthralling euphoria. And, the latest arrival, Cracco Portofino, Carlo’s first “fish only” restaurant, opened with great fanfare, on a wonderful terrace where the old Il Pitosforo restaurant operated. In short, a “destination” in every sense. Yes, because cuisine, as mentioned many times in these pages, is a destination par excellence and Portofino is a destination for actors, singers, show people. And the restaurants adapt, representing mise en scene, as well as mise en place.

Just like the Da Vittorio restaurant, one of the Italian restaurants where the theater of gastronomy is truly an extraordinary event. Let’s be clear: the Cereas, Da Vittorio, cook not well, very well! Their fish menu in Bergamo (indeed a Brusaporto, as they rightly want to say) is incredible and alone is worth all the three stars that Chicco, Bobo & C. they proudly wear embroidered on the tunic. But, in addition, the gastronomy stage of the Bergamo restaurant, as well as of its Ligurian branch, is all a florilege of “finished” paccheri at the table, with cascades of Parmigiano Reggiano and rivers of tomato sauce, with Chicco himself grand master of ladle and ceremony, and with applause and a gigantic “cupboard” of sweets at the end, brought to the stage as a trophy of sublime goodness. And the historic fish risotto is also finished at the table, and the “most wonderful” cannoncini in the world (I know, you don’t say, but here it fits perfectly) are filled with soft custard made at the moment in front of the eyes delighted with the ladies (and gentlemen) of the table.

Well done the Cereas. Very good. In Portofino, in the square, at the Splendid Sea, we tasted, among many: Mediterranean tuna spaghetti, light bagna cauda with Monterosso anchovies, parsley oil, pistachio crumble; Norway lobster tail browned in butter and rosemary, almond cream and roveglia bean; Anchovy of the Gulf in tempura with its filling, anchovy emulsion, lemon gel and chives; Moscardino novello in stew; Risotto Unione between Brusaporto and Portofino: Carnaroli Riserva San Massimo, gentle pesto with pra basil and Italian pine nuts, raw S. Margherita prawns, tomato emulsion, bisque and salmon roe, squid ink bread crumble; Lamb ribs golden with rosemary and promontory thyme, its cooking stock with a side dish of small stuffed vegetables; Veal fillet healed like a lean cappon: sautéed vegetables, local marinated anchovies; Ligurian-style fried fish (shrimp scampi, Novelli, white fish) crunchy vegetables, fruit, yoghurt sauce as an accompaniment; Pine nut cake, classic of Ligurian cuisine: hot pastry filled with pine nut custard, apricot jam, completed in the dining room with quenelle of homemade Bourbon vanilla ice cream.

Well done the Cereas. Always good and spectacular in their presentations between stage, cuisine and ballets of the waiters and staff. A great dinner in the Piazzetta, in the most famous Piazzetta in the world and we will be treated like stars among the stars! Ah, I forgot. Characters and performers: Manuel D’Ercoli (sommelier), Daniele Bilancetti (restaurant manager), Fabio Vullo (first mâitre), Stefano Lotti (second mâitre), Roberto Villa (executive chef) e Paolo Rota (first chef). Sublime Directed by the brothers Chicco and Bobo Cerea, with the whole family.

End. Curtain. Biiiiiiiisss. Bbbiiiiiiiisss!