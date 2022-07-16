That the Chinese hair does not prevent you from having a beautiful fringe

If you’re a curly-haired girl who’s been told outright that bangs aren’t for you all your life, even though you’ve been itching to try them, I’m sorry to tell you that you’ve been lied to all this time!

In fact, there are tons of different fringe styles that are absolutely great for curly hair, and best of all, it doesn’t matter what kind of natural curl you have. In addition, it is one of the strongest trends of the moment. So, before you book your next salon appointment, check out these outfits so you can choose the one that goes best with you.

1. Medium length

A delicate fringe on medium length hair has the advantage of creating a voluminous effect. You can wear it in layers to give it even more body and additional movement. You will look prettier than ever!

two. Bob curly

The Bob curly with fringe to frame and bring freshness to your beautiful face is, without a doubt, a magnificent option!

3. An Afro Super cool

The sky is the limit when it comes to fringe! So if your hair is super curly, you can add a fringe to it to look even more amazing.

4. Sideways

Lily Collins’ side fringe looks like it was blown away by the wind, but there was probably a lot of effort behind it to make it look that way. It’s lovely!

5. Long hair

The fringe on long curly hair will frame your face and shape the top of your hair. Try to make the fringe curve a bit more around the edges to give your hair a bohemian vibe. look.

6. pixie

This cut breaks all the rules of curly hair! Apply a little bit of mousse for the hair and style it with your dryer. You will look bold and very funny!

7. Short hair

A beautiful fringe is the perfect complement to your short hair; It will give it greater dimension and volume.

8. Curls everywhere

Hair full of spiral curls like Zendaya’s is perfectly accentuated by equally curly bangs. Ask your stylist to cut the fringe dry, with the texture that you normally have in your hair, so that it looks perfect.

9. Cascading

A cut pixie with fringe cascading over the forehead in layers; from the shortest to the longest curl, it is the ideal option if you want to look flirty and youthful. A mousse for light hair will help you achieve that shape and volume to avoid a “crunchy” look.

10. Bob French

Nothing like a lovable and perfect Bob French, embellished with loose, delicate curls at the ends and the icing on the cake: a fringe with the tips turned out. More romantic, impossible!

What was your favorite?