“That they will see again.” Cristian Nodal compares his relationship with Belinda with the case of Johnny Depp

The premiere of the song Christian Nodal “Sunflower” continues to give a lot to talk about. Since she not only answers J Balvinbut also ensures that if you go to a lawsuit against Belindahe would win that battle.

Although the central theme of the new “cowboy” single is to respond to the criticism made by the Colombian singer about his physical appearance, among other issues. He also dedicated a few lines to his ex partner.

In a part of the song, Nodal makes a reference to the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard: “Do you remember the case of Johnny Depp? Well, if the unmentionable arms me A case they will see again”. Regarding his sentimental situation, the singer concluded: “Look how I am healing and I don’t have to post”.

The leaks of Christian Nodal’s conversations with Belinda

The Wednesday May 18Christian Nodal surprised everyone with a tweet where he shared the screenshot of a chat he had with Belinda last february 4in this conversation it is appreciated the end of the relationship and commitment of the “Nodeli”.

in said chat it reads that Belinda he asks money not only for your personal groomingbut also for their potatoesso it can be understood that Nodal gave one monthly payment for those who were his in-laws.

Possible lawsuit?

Given this, many media pointed out that Belinda prepared one demand against Christian Nodala situation that until now has not been affirmed, nor denied by the singer who is currently in Spain.

For his part, the lawyer Gustavo Herreraexplained in an interview for Ventaneando that, in the case of Christian Nodal, the Olympia Law; however, the singer regional mexican Yes committed a crime by spreading the conversation since he did it without the consent of Belinda and in order to harm your image.

The Olympia Law includes penalties of three to six years in prisonfor whom it is spread content intimate (videos, photos, audios) of a person without your consent.

“Yes really affect Y harm the honor, reputation, private life, intimacy of any of the parties involved so we could talk about a civil wrongful actof non-pecuniary damage”, explained the Doctor of Law.

