That time Chris Pratt challenged Dave Bautista to a wrestling match

LOS ANGELES – Stressful work plans and intense weeks to shoot “Guardians of the Galaxy” and so, to catch up on a few hours of sleep, to sleep there can also be a pharmacological help. Which, however, at least as regards the actor Chris Pratt, has led to several fools, one of which bordering on dangerous.

He wanted to tell it himself, on the James Corden show: “There is this thing I did, while the Ambien was starting to take effect, I picked up the phone and texted people I knew writing absurd things that I completely forgot about”.

One of these delusional messages was also sent to his set mate Dave Bautista (who plays the alien killer Drax in “The Guardians”). The next day, Bautista – a very physically fit ex-wrestler with an enviable record – approached him and asked him: “Chris, what did you write to me last night?” and he obviously didn’t remember it.

Looking through the messages sent, the mystery then revealed itself: «Dave? I want to fight, I want to fight with you. Nobody needs to know, but I want to be sure: I can stand up to you. I think I can do it to fight with you, you fight cleanly: no elbows, no knees. I just want to feel your strength. “

“I was very embarrassed,” explained the actor laughing, “I would never have made it out alive, it’s probably the toughest in the whole Marvel universe!” The last word, however, belongs to the challenged who replied to the interview on Twitter: “I’ll never forget the confused expression he had when I asked him about those text messages,” chirped Bautista.