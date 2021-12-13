“That time he almost led Allegri”

Adriano Galliani, former CEO of Milan and now at Monza, revealed this background on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Massimiliano Allegri

During the presentation of the book Adrenaline from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Adriano Galliani revealed this background on the Swedish.

IBRAHIMOVIC – «We play against Arsenal. We win the first leg 4-0, and I put in Allegri’s mind to bring 2 goalkeepers to the bench. Terrifying game return, we lose 3-0 but we qualify. Everyone is happy, but Zlatan enters the locker room and screams like a madman, almost leads to Max Allegri who had put two goalkeepers on the bench. He is never happy, he never wants to please. He always wants the best. If Ibra draws or finishes second, he gets angry like a hyena. His greatest quality is this thing here, that he is never satisfied with himself and with others. I was lucky enough to be at Milan for 31 years, we had immense players, with Capello on the bench we won 4 league titles in 5 years. Immense players: Van Basten, Gullit, Baresi, Maldini, Ancelotti, Tassotti. Technically for me Van Basten was the Madonna, when I see him I kneel. Unfortunately an ankle stopped him at 28. He spent everything at Milan, but in my opinion no one had the mental strength of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. This is what I think”.