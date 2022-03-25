That Time Jennifer Lawrence Accidentally Knocked Out Josh Hutcherson On The Set Of The Hunger Games

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 64 Views

has been officially ten years since The Hunger Games hit the theaters and one of the unmistakable highlights of the franchise to this day is Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence’s relationship on screen like Peeta and Katniss and the real-life off-screen friendship. The actors, who hail from Kentucky, went on an incredible journey together as stars of the franchise and told some hilarious stories about their time in the movies.

There’s an especially good one that happened on the set of the first The Hunger Games movie Josh Hutcherson didn’t let Jennifer Lawrence live the last time she pondered the franchise. As the actor shared:

She was being a real braggart, thinking it was Jackie Chan or something. [She was] throwing these overhead kicks and it was like, ‘Josh, I can kick you in the head!’ And then crack! She hit me in the temple. … I really don’t remember, because I got knocked out.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Angelina Jolie and the photos of her hot youth

Sex, drugs, alcohol. They seem the common elements of any adolescence. But Angelina Jolie’s youth, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved