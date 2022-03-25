That Time Jennifer Lawrence Accidentally Knocked Out Josh Hutcherson On The Set Of The Hunger Games

has been officially ten years since The Hunger Games hit the theaters and one of the unmistakable highlights of the franchise to this day is Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence’s relationship on screen like Peeta and Katniss and the real-life off-screen friendship. The actors, who hail from Kentucky, went on an incredible journey together as stars of the franchise and told some hilarious stories about their time in the movies.

There’s an especially good one that happened on the set of the first The Hunger Games movie Josh Hutcherson didn’t let Jennifer Lawrence live the last time she pondered the franchise. As the actor shared:

She was being a real braggart, thinking it was Jackie Chan or something. [She was] throwing these overhead kicks and it was like, ‘Josh, I can kick you in the head!’ And then crack! She hit me in the temple. … I really don’t remember, because I got knocked out.

UPS. While he was talking to yahoo! Hutcherson recalled being knocked out by his co-star while they were filming the original movie. The Hunger Games film. As Josh Hutcherson shared in 2020, Jennifer Lawrence actually gave her a mild concussion just weeks after filming the first movie that would go on to gross nearly $700 million worldwide. She shared what happened when she regained consciousness with these words:

She was crying. She felt terrible. i woke up with her [crying]lying on top of me.

While that must have hurt a lot at the time, it’s a great flashback story that Josh Hutcherson can laugh at today. The co-stars still remain in touch, with Hutcherson last sharing that the pair met during quarantine for dinner together.

Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child last month with her husband, gallerist Cooke Maroney, and recently returned to the movies with Nominated for Best Film 2022 don’t look up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep. Jennifer Lawrence has several upcoming projects as well as being the second woman to play Elizabeth Holmes after Amanda Seyfried. abandonment Serie. Hutcherson has recently starred in a couple of TV shows, including Hulu’s future man and those of netflix ultraman.

The couple filmed the four of them The Hunger Games films together between 2011 and 2014. The franchise made Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson massive names, but in Hutcherson’s case, he had already been recognized as a child star of Bridge to Terebitia, Zathura and the Oscar-nominated film The kids are fine.