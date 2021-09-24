That time Johnny Depp saved the life of an unusual co-star at the end of the filming of “Sleepy Hollow”

Johnny Depp saved the life of one of his co-stars after filming Sleepy Hollow

One of the well-known faces of Hollywood cinema, Johnny Depp, was recently the protagonist of a lawsuit against the The Sun and his ex-wife Amber Heard, a process that has not yet seen the end due to the continuous postponements COVID-19.

The actor, unfortunately, does not fare very well after the result of the first verdict, in fact, the major film production companies such as Disney and Warner Bros they decided to lift him from the roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and in Fantastic Beasts 3.

To tell this story, which concerns one of the films belonging to the category of the young Depp from the 90s, we have to take a step back and go back to the filming of “The Mystery of Sleepy Hollow”.

Filmed in 1999 by Tim Burton, director who has worked with many times Johnny Depp, is the story of a policeman who must solve a series of murders committed by a mysterious headless horseman who beheads all his former enemies. It is freely inspired by the story of Washington Irving which dates back to the early 1800s.

The cast includes Christina Ricci, Michael Gambon, Miranda Richardson, Casper Van Dien, Christopher Lee and Christopher Walken, boasts a collection of 207 million dollars it’s a Oscar to the scenography.

Though Sleepy Hollow is not one of the biggest hits of Tim Burton, remains such a milestone horror / fantasy even more than 20 years after its release.

Johnny Depp interprets Ichabod Crane, a policeman who goes to the village in question to solve the murders. At his side there is Gunpowder, the co-star to whom saved his life after filming.

Gunpowder is the horse played by Goldeneye, the steed of Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow. Johnny Depp after forming a strong bond with Goldeneye on set, he stepped in to adopt it after hearing the animal (one-eyed) would be culled for reasons not publicly disclosed.

This is a story that goes back a long time, we don’t know today’s conditions of Goldeneye, if he is in good health or has passed away, Johnny Depp he hasn’t given any information about his four-legged friend in recent years.

