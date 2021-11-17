that time Michael Jackson proposed to JK Rowling to …

Some are funny, others slightly disturbing, still others nothing short of shocking, yet they are all tremendously real: welcome to a new date with our fun fact. If last week (find the relevant article HERE) we managed to leave you speechless, today you risk leaving our jaws on the ground with amazement. Read to believe!

She became popular with the general public thanks to her role as Blair Waldorf in “Gossip Girl“, Wealthy girl fromUpper East Side. This was followed by many other important productions, the fairytale wedding with Adam Brody, with whom he had two wonderful children. But maybe not everyone knows that Leighton Meester she was born in prison. Yes, you got it right. At the time, the mother was serving a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking. The actress grew up with her grandmother until her mother was released.

Instead, she is one of the most popular pop stars of our century. Millions of records sold, millions of streams, millions of fans around the world and as if luck hadn’t already kissed her enough, she’s also sexy partner Orlando Bloom (among other things, they have been parents of the little girl for a year Daisy Dove). We are obviously talking about Katy Perry. In addition to her passion for music, the singer would have another a little more particular. In an interview released several years ago, Katy Perry stated: “One of the first times I went to the Grammys, I shared the dressing room with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. I asked both of them for a lock of their hair, which is totally creepy, but wonderful. I tied them with little ribbons and put them in my bag. This was my little secret and I’m weird! “ Well, if you say so …

For the series ‘unsuspected pasts’ we have Bryan Cranston. Known for his role as Hal in the sitcom “Malcolm”, The biography of the American actor is not without shadows. While traveling around America, Cranston found a job in a restaurant in Daytona Beach, in Florida. Here he could not stand the chef and often joked that he wanted to kill him. Not even on purpose, the chef was actually murdered just as Cranston left town, thus becoming a suspect. Fortunately for him, all charges were dropped.

The next artist we turn our spotlight on is another beloved singer, record holder after record: in two words Ariana Grande. In addition to her talent, the artist also attracts attention for her beauty and style. One thing in particular does not go unnoticed. Ariana Grande always has her hair tied in a ponytail. The reason is obvious. The continuous coloring and bleaching of the hair to interpret Cat Valentine in “Sam & Cat“Has damaged it so much that it leads her to say that they are absurd and very ugly when she leaves them loose.

This is perhaps a gem that very few will know. Once Michael Jackson proposed to JK Rowling, the mother of “Harry Potter”, To turn the famous saga into a musical. Unfortunately, the writer refused thinking it would not be successful. Who knows if she ever regretted it …

Jennifer Lopez contributed to the birth of Google Images with his revolutionary dress. Janet Jacksoninstead, he contributed to the creation of YouTube. It all happened after the incident on the stage of the Super Bowl 2004, when Justin Timberlake tore part of the singer’s bustier revealing her breasts. One of the founders of YouTube missed the show. Failing to retrieve it, he and some friends began building a website that would allow users to upload their own video content. The rest is history.

We close the ‘episode’ with a hilarious episode that sees protagonists Kesha And Prince. The singer broke into the late artist’s house to leave him a demo. Too bad Kesha bumped into Prince just as he was about to leave. Later, she claimed to have made it to her, ran away, and never heard from her again.

So which fun fact did you like the most? Or rather… did it surprise you the most?

Gerarda Servodidio