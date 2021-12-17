“that time the suspect could have been me”

Roberta Bruzzone, the criminologist, as well as columnist on crime news and host of noir programs herself, reveals how, at a certain point in her life, she risked being the inquisitor and not the investigator.

Roberta Bruzzone, the highly sought after forensic psychologist, the one that all televisions contend when it comes to commenting a burning case of crime news, was born in Finale Ligure, in the province of Savona, in 1973.

She graduated in Clinical Psychology in Turin and is enrolled in the register of Forensic Psychologists. It must be said, for the sake of truth, that there is no register for criminologists, a title it boasts, nor an ad hoc university course. It starts from the study of psychology to get to forensic science, deepening the subject in all its facets.

His most famous cases

Although a professional in criminology for years, he enters the homes of Italians thanks to the infamous case of Avetrana, the murder of the teenager Sarah Scazzi, for which the cousin and aunt were sentenced.

Roberta at the time was a defense consultant for Michele Misseri, Sarah’s uncle, initially self-accused of the murder, a confession which he later retracted, suing both his lawyer and Bruzzone.

There are many cases in the news followed by the criminologist, many of which have become media: the the Erba massacre, the murder of Melania Rea, the Varani case and the murder in Miami for which Chico Forti is in prison.

A “dangerous” life

The life of Roberta Bruzzone and more generally that of a criminologist who comes into contact with murderers and various perversions must not be simple, it definitely takes a good dose of courage.

But Bruzzone has not given up on either love or her passions. She is married, in second marriage, to Massimo Marino, with whom he shares a passion, let’s say, for crime, in fact he is a police officer. His other great love is there motorcycle, as shown by the photos he publishes on his social channels.

The confession

What was not known to most is that Roberta herself risked being investigated for a criminal event.

Interviewed by Caterina Balivo to Come to me, Bruzzone revealed details of her childhood. She was not a quiet child, far from it, she was really a pest. She liked playing with dolls, but not like other girls did, she liked to behead and dismember them.

Bruzzone has two younger twin brothers, but when they were born she didn’t take it very well.

At the age of three, he tried to drown them in the bathtub during the bath. Fortunately, the grandmother saw her and stopped her in time.

We risked having one more inmate and one less criminologist.