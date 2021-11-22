“That Train to Yuma”, a very solid western with a great Russell Crowe – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THAT TRAIN TO YUMA

Sky Cinema Action, 9pm. With Russell Crowe, Christian Bale and Peter Fonda. Directed by James Mangold. USA 2007 production. Duration: 1.55 minutes

THE PLOT

A famous bandit after a robbery is captured by a posse of volunteers. One of the volunteers is a farmer who is having a hard time with the fields burned by drought. Although crippled, however, he is a tough guy and he shows it when the gang arrives to free the leader and the entire group of law enforcement officers melts. The farmer barricades himself with his prisoner waiting for the train that will take them to Yuma’s penitentiary. The bandit who in those hours has learned to respect that indomitable farmer and crapone agrees to be taken to the station without resisting. But his acolytes do not accept and welcome them with gunfire.

WHY SEE IT

Because it’s a very solid western (Russell Crowe is very good, action sequences done as God commands). At the time of its release, 14 years ago, it had no success with the public or critics. Reviewers considered it a fairly useless remake of the classic with 1957 Glenn Ford. They were wrong. In no few moments this “Train” runs even better. But the criticism with James Mangold (director of value, from “Copland” to “Le Mans”) has never been too tender.