News

“That Train to Yuma”, a very solid western with a great Russell Crowe – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Giorgio Carbone

Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).

Go to the blog


THAT TRAIN TO YUMA
Sky Cinema Action, 9pm. With Russell Crowe, Christian Bale and Peter Fonda. Directed by James Mangold. USA 2007 production. Duration: 1.55 minutes

THE PLOT
A famous bandit after a robbery is captured by a posse of volunteers. One of the volunteers is a farmer who is having a hard time with the fields burned by drought. Although crippled, however, he is a tough guy and he shows it when the gang arrives to free the leader and the entire group of law enforcement officers melts. The farmer barricades himself with his prisoner waiting for the train that will take them to Yuma’s penitentiary. The bandit who in those hours has learned to respect that indomitable farmer and crapone agrees to be taken to the station without resisting. But his acolytes do not accept and welcome them with gunfire.

WHY SEE IT
Because it’s a very solid western (Russell Crowe is very good, action sequences done as God commands). At the time of its release, 14 years ago, it had no success with the public or critics. Reviewers considered it a fairly useless remake of the classic with 1957 Glenn Ford. They were wrong. In no few moments this “Train” runs even better. But the criticism with James Mangold (director of value, from “Copland” to “Le Mans”) has never been too tender.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cardi B danced and sang at the Grammys in an armor weighing 8 kilos

October 10, 2021

“I wouldn’t have been a Hollywood star in the 1930s”

September 21, 2021

We are the horror and cinema has always known it

October 21, 2021

Mila Kunis, sexy witch

October 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button