‘That trauma will exist forever’

It’s been a few years since the photos of Jennifer Lawrence they went around the world via the web, exposing the Hunger Games actress and The Positive Side to what is perhaps one of the worst nightmares of a celebrity: a trauma that Lawrence herself does not hesitate to admit to having anything but overcome.

Recently appeared in the Don’t Look Up trailer, Lawrence is therefore back to talk about those photos that in 2014 came out from the private of her iCloud account following the targeted attack of some hackers, placing the actress at the center of a media tam-tam that ours would have, understandably, gladly avoided facing.

“Anyone can look at my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day. Someone in France also published them. It’s a trauma that will exist forever“were the words with which Jennifer Lawrence commented on the incident during an interview with Vanity Fair.”Maybe you’re at a barbecue and someone whips them out with their phone. It was an impossible thing to metabolize“the actress had commented some time ago.

A wound inevitably still open, therefore, despite the years that have passed since the facts in question; back to today, meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence admitted to having smoked marijuana on the set of Don’t Look Up.