Hunter Schafer responds to fans who dreamed of casting him in live-action legend of Zelda Movies. An adaptation of the long-running video game franchise is officially in development, as announced by Nintendo maze RunnerDirected by Wes Ball and jurassic worldDerek Connolly is writing the script. As soon as the announcement was made, fans began dreaming of a live-action adaptation on social media with actress Hunter Schafer, best known for HBO, starring. Excitement and upcoming Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and SnakesNamdhari was a popular choice for the role of the princess.

Now, Hunter Schafer is responding to fans who dream of casting him in live-action legend of Zelda MoviesVia Diversity, at the London premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and SnakesThe star said he has seen fan casting circulating on social media. not only this, but Excitement The actress is set to play Zelda in the live-action film, saying,That would be pretty cool.” Check out her full reaction below, plus why some fans are dreaming of her being cast as Zelda:

That would be pretty cool. I personally love this game. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool.

Other fan actors for the live-action Legend of Zelda movie

Immediately after live-action legend of Zelda After the film was announced by Nintendo, fans on social media shared their dream castings for the various roles. Tom Holland remains a popular choice for the lead role of Link, having been a popular fan artist since rumors of a live-action legend of Zelda Series on Netflix. Around the same time, Emma Watson was also a popular choice for the titular princess.

However, with a film now in development at Sony, there may be differences of opinion between the two. Holland, now 27, may be too old to play Link in live-action, as he is around 10-17 years old in the games. Watson, on the other hand, has not acted for the past five years, leading to speculation that she may be retiring. However, at the age of 33, harry potter The star is the perfect age to play the 37-year-old princess.

Schaefer is currently the most popular choice for the live-action Zelda, with fans pointing out her striking physical resemblance to the character, including her elf-like ears. Another popular, yet slightly secret choice for the role of Link is Morgan Davis, an up-and-coming Australian actor known for his roles in Link. evil dead rise And a piece Season 1. With live-action legend of Zelda With the film in the works and the SAG-AFTRA strike officially over, Link and Zelda will be cast in due course.

