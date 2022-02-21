That’s how beautiful Alaïa Costa is today, the daughter of Adamari López and Toni Costa

The Puerto Rican Adamari Lopez has shown that she is a first-class actress and television presenter. So much so that its popularity grows daily in various parts of the continent. In addition, the beautiful Latina confirmed her great talent for acting after participating in several soap operas. On Mexico It is known thanks to the soap opera “Friends and rivals” of the year 2001.

During the end of 2021, the beautiful Puerto Rican was working as a judge on the reality show “That’s how you dance” that was emitted by the signal Telemundo. There, the popular Latina provides various returns to the participants that are of great help to them. Adamari She was one of the protagonists of the debut of the aforementioned contest after bursting into tears when she saw the Colombian dance Gregorio Pernia and his daughter Moon.

However, this time, his daughter Alaia Costa caught everyone’s eyes. is that recently Adamari Lopezundertook a trip with her to Cartagena, Colombia. He portrayed this with a video on his official account Instagram. There you can see how pretty her little girl looks as she becomes more familiar with the cameras every day.

On more than one occasion, both Adamari and Toni Costa have stated that their daughter has talent in her blood, so very soon we will see her performing her first acting roles. Alaïa was born on March 4, 2015, so she will be 7 years old in a few days. Due to the fame of her parents, she has always had a very public life.

Despite his young age, the fame he has on social networks is spectacular since he has a million followers on his official Instagram account. This account is managed by her parents who, every time they make a publication about her, her followers react with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising how good she looks.