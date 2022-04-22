That’s how big Jessica Alba’s children are today

The years go by and Jessica Alba stays exactly the same, so it’s hard to imagine that you already have sons “large”. with her husband Cash Warren they raise Honorof 13, Haventen, and There is, of four; a fairly varied trio, covering all ages and different stages, which has meant quite a challenge for the couple.

The reality is that the three children are very similar to their mother, but the one that surprises the most is her incredible resemblance to Jessica Alba it is Honor, the eldest daughter. Many are encouraged to say that she is a mini clone of the actress, while others point out that they look like sisters and not mother and daughter.

Jessica Alba is a mother of five

Earlier this year the star posted a photo with her husband, Cash Warren, and his children, where he gave surprising news. Two more members were added to his family: two adorable puppies. But what most surprised all his followers is how big the children are, check out how they look:

Jessica Alba She shared several images of the little pooches sniffing around her spacious yard and wrote: “and all of a sudden, I’ve become a mom of 5, meet our new babies Dolly and Lucy (short for Lucille and Dolores).”

Fans went wild over the photos, writing: “What a beautiful photo” Y “Awwwwww how cute!! Congratulations.” Some read the caption first without looking at the photo and thought it had had two sons plus.

the founder of Honest Company She loves being a mother, but admits that it is quite a challenge. “Don’t overwhelm yourself trying to do everything at once”he said during an interview. “Plan what you can do now and what will take more time.”

“Don’t be hard on yourself. Doing your best to be present wherever you are is what’s important,” he added. “Take some time to eat healthy and stay active. It’s worth refueling once a week: sleep in, have a date night or girls’ night out and drink some wine.”

In order to maintain good communication with her eldest daughter and make sure she could understand the teenager, she even started therapy sessions with her.

Jessica Alba explained: “I felt like my relationship with my parents really suffered because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be raised. So I didn’t want that breakup with Honor, so we went to therapy together.”

The actress has done everything in her power to maintain a beautiful and healthy relationship with all her sons.

What do you think about the decision? Jessica Alba to go to therapy with his eldest daughter?