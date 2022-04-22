Entertainment

That’s how big Jessica Alba’s children are today

Photo of James James
0 20 2 minutes read

The years go by and Jessica Alba stays exactly the same, so it’s hard to imagine that you already have sons “large”. with her husband Cash Warren they raise Honorof 13, Haventen, and There is, of four; a fairly varied trio, covering all ages and different stages, which has meant quite a challenge for the couple.

The reality is that the three children are very similar to their mother, but the one that surprises the most is her incredible resemblance to Jessica Alba it is Honor, the eldest daughter. Many are encouraged to say that she is a mini clone of the actress, while others point out that they look like sisters and not mother and daughter.

