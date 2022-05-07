That’s how Canelo’s daughter stuck out her tongue at…

The youngest daughter of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Maria Fernandastarred in a funny moment at the press conference and stuck out his tongue at the Russian Dmitry Bivolwho will be his father’s rival this Saturday, May 7.

Maria Fernanda he took the dais to accompany his father for much of the conference. After a question she looked at the champion of the WBA and made a tender gesture to support Saul.

The funny thing was that the little girl’s action came in the middle of the compliments she was giving her Cinnamon a bivol.

“He’s a very good fighter, he has great skill and he’s a solid champion at 175 pounds,” he said. Canelo Alvarez at that moment. “But I believe in my skills and in my ability to take this fight.”

The girl not only starred in a tender moment during the questions, but during the presentation of the fighters she also approached and gave a letter to Saulwhich he showed amid laughter to Eddie Hearn.

Maria Fernanda she is the only daughter he has ever had Saul with your current partner Fernanda Gomez and is 5 years old.

The moment in which Canelo’s daughter sticks her tongue out at Dmitry Bivol

Saul Alvarez will look for another title in his career this Saturday when he faces the undefeated monarch of the WBA in the semi-completes.

Yes ok bivol is undefeated, Cinnamon he is not worried about the threat that it may represent in what will be his second fight at 175 pounds, after defeating Sergei Kovalev in November 2019.

“I just want to make history and a challenge like this is going to take me to the sky in boxing history,” he said. Saul. “I respect his ability, but I’m at my best and I enjoy when I have challenges like that.”